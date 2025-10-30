Avalanche Signs Necas

The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today that the team has signed forward Martin Necas to an eight-year contract extension through the 2033-34 season.

Necas, 26, is in his first full season with the Avalanche in 2025-26 and has registered 13 points (7g/6a) in 11 games. The forward ranks among team-leaders in goals (2nd), points (3rd), assists (5th), power-play points (4, T-3rd) and multi-point games (3, T-3rd). The Nove Mesto na Morave, Czechia, native began the season on an eight-game point streak (6g/6a), his longest such run to begin a campaign in his career.

Acquired by the Avalanche in a trade with the Carolina Hurricanes on Jan. 24, 2025, Necas has recorded 41 points (18g/23a) in 41 regular-season games for the Avs and has added five points (1g/4a) in seven Stanley Cup Playoffs contests. He picked up his 40th point in a Colorado sweater in his 38th game (Oct. 23, 2025), the fastest Avalanche to the 40-point benchmark since the franchise relocated to Denver (NHL debut or otherwise).

In 79 games with Carolina and Colorado last year, Necas set single-season career-highs in points (83), assists (56) and power-play points (37), while his 27 goals were one shy of his personal best from 2022-23. The 37 power-play points ranked tied for third in the NHL in 2024-25.

The 6-foot-3, 195-pound forward has collected 339 points (131g/208a) over 452 career regular-season NHL games with the Avalanche and Hurricanes. Since his first full NHL season in 2019-20, Necas has produced three seasons of 20-plus goals and two campaigns of eclipsing 70 points. In both of the forward’s 70-plus point seasons, he’s surpassed 25 points on the man-advantage.

Necas was named the NHL’s First Star for the month for November of 2024 after leading all skaters with 22 points (7g/15a) in 15 games. He had a career-high 13-game point streak in that span from Oct. 22–Nov. 17, during which he scored his 100th NHL goal on Oct. 24 at Calgary. During the 2024-25 campaign, Necas registered his 300th career point (Jan. 26) and his 200th career assist (March 27).

During his first full NHL season in 2019-20, Necas tallied 36 points (16g/20a) in 64 games, ranking fourth among NHL rookies in goals, seventh in points and tied for sixth in assists. He followed that up by leading the team with a +25 plus/minus rating in 2020-21 while ranking among the league leaders in both shorthanded goals (2) and overtime winners (2).

Necas made his NHL debut on Oct. 17, 2017, his only game that season before returning to HC Kometa Brno in the Czech Extraliga. He appeared in seven games the next season (2018-19), which included his first NHL goal on Oct. 16, 2018 at Tampa Bay. Necas spent the rest of the 2018-19 campaign with the Charlotte Checkers where he tallied 52 points (16g/36a) in 64 regular-season games and 13 points (5g/8a) in 18 playoff contests to help the Checkers win the Calder Cup.

The Czech-born forward was named to his country's preliminary roster for the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Milan and Cortina, Italy. He represented Czechia at the World Championship each of the last two seasons and captured gold in 2024. The first-place finish marked the country’s first gold medal at the World Championship since 2010. Necas also represented the Czechs at the World Championship in 2018 and holds a career scoring line of 7g/12a in 19 such contests.

At the under-20 circuit, Necas competed for Czechia at the World Junior Championship on three occasions (2017-19) and registered 18 points (5g/13a) in 17 games across those showcases. At the 2018 event, the forward led all skaters in assists (8) and points (11 - tied). Necas also suited up for Czechia at the IIHF U-18 World Championship in 2017.