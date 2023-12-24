MacKinnon extends point streak to 18, Avalanche defeat Coyotes

Has assist for longest run in NHL this season; Arizona had won 4 straight

CA-2324-DR-web-Recap-16x9
By Ryan Boulding
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

DENVER -- Nathan MacKinnon had an assist to extend his point streak to 18 games for the Colorado Avalanche in a 4-1 win against the Arizona Coyotes at Ball Arena on Saturday.

MacKinnon has 34 points (12 goals, 22 assists) during his run, which is the longest point streak in the NHL this season. MacKinnon also extended his season-opening home point streak to 18 games (15 goals, 23 assists).

Fredrik Olofsson had a goal and an assist, and Valeri Nichushkin scored for the Avalanche (21-11-2), who have won two straight and five of their past seven games (5-2-0). Logan O'Connor had two assists, and Alexandar Georgiev made 24 saves.

Alex Kerfoot scored, and Connor Ingram made 22 saves for the Coyotes (17-14-2), who had won four straight and nine of their past 13 (9-4-0).

Bowen Byram gave Colorado a 1-0 lead at 8:37 of the first period, scoring on a wrist shot from between the circles that went through the legs of Coyotes forward Nick Bjugstad and into the top corner.

Nichushkin made it 2-0 at 1:27 of the second period when he one-timed MacKinnon’s cross-zone pass from the right circle over the shoulder of Ingram.

Josh Manson extended it to 3-0 at 13:29 with a wrist shot from between the circles that went over Ingram’s glove.

Olofsson pushed it to 4-0 at 19:52, chipping in Andrew Cogliano’s behind-the-back pass at the left post.

Kerfoot cut it to 4-1 at 16:56 of the third period on the power play, redirecting Michael Carcone’s shot through traffic.

Arizona defenseman J.J. Moser left the game at 3:13 of the second period and did not return after a hit from Miles Wood.

News Feed

Game Preview (Dec. 23, 2023)

Conflict with the Coyotes
Ottawa Senators Colorado Avalanche game recap December 21

MacKinnon scores 4 goals, Avalanche rally past Senators
Game Preview vs. OTT (Dec. 21, 2023)

Home for the Holidays
Colorado Avalanche Chicago Blackhawks game recap December 19

MacKinnon extends point streak to 16 in Avalanche’s loss to Blackhawks
Game Preview: COL at CHI

Clash with Chicago
Nathan MacKinnon Named First Star of the Week - 12-18-23

Nathan MacKinnon Named First Star of the Week
San Jose Sharks Colorado Avalanche game recap December 17

MacKinnon pushes point streak to 15, Avalanche top Sharks
Game Preview vs. Sharks

Shark Attack
Colorado Avalanche Winnipeg Jets game recap December 16

Vilardi scores twice, Jets stay hot with win against Avalanche
Game Preview vs. Winnipeg (12-16-23)

Winter in Winnipeg
Avalanche Acquire 2024 Draft Pick in Exchange for Tomas Tatar

Avalanche Acquire 2024 Draft Pick from Seattle in Exchange for Tomas Tatar
Buffalo Sabres Colorado Avalanche game recap December 13

MacKinnon extends point streak to 13, Avalanche ease past Sabres
Game Preview: COL vs BUF

Bout With Buffalo
Calgary Flames Colorado Avalanche game recap December 11

Avalanche score 3 in 3rd period, rally past Flames
Game Preview vs. CGY - 12-11-23

Extinguishing the Flames
Philadelphia Flyers Colorado Avalanche game recap December 9

Konecny scores twice, Flyers defeat Avalanche for 4th straight win
Game Preview Avs vs Flyers

Facing the Flyers
Winnipeg Jets Colorado Avalanche game recap December 7

Avs Fall to Jets, 4-2, on Thursday