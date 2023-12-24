MacKinnon extends point streak to 18, Avalanche defeat Coyotes

MacKinnon has 34 points (12 goals, 22 assists) during his run, which is the longest point streak in the NHL this season. MacKinnon also extended his season-opening home point streak to 18 games (15 goals, 23 assists).

Fredrik Olofsson had a goal and an assist, and Valeri Nichushkin scored for the Avalanche (21-11-2), who have won two straight and five of their past seven games (5-2-0). Logan O'Connor had two assists, and Alexandar Georgiev made 24 saves.

Alex Kerfoot scored, and Connor Ingram made 22 saves for the Coyotes (17-14-2), who had won four straight and nine of their past 13 (9-4-0).

Bowen Byram gave Colorado a 1-0 lead at 8:37 of the first period, scoring on a wrist shot from between the circles that went through the legs of Coyotes forward Nick Bjugstad and into the top corner.

Nichushkin made it 2-0 at 1:27 of the second period when he one-timed MacKinnon’s cross-zone pass from the right circle over the shoulder of Ingram.

Josh Manson extended it to 3-0 at 13:29 with a wrist shot from between the circles that went over Ingram’s glove.

Olofsson pushed it to 4-0 at 19:52, chipping in Andrew Cogliano’s behind-the-back pass at the left post.

Kerfoot cut it to 4-1 at 16:56 of the third period on the power play, redirecting Michael Carcone’s shot through traffic.

Arizona defenseman J.J. Moser left the game at 3:13 of the second period and did not return after a hit from Miles Wood.