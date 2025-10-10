Sharks Foundation pledges more than $200,000 to Bay Area nonprofits

The Sharks Foundation is proud to announce its Community Assist Grant Cycle award recipients for the 2025-26 season. Through this program, the Foundation provides direct financial support to Bay Area nonprofit organizations making meaningful change in the community.

The grant focal areas, which align with the Foundation’s mission and impact pillars, are segmented by month with each donation prioritizing youth education, youth wellness, and/or access to hockey. From November through April, each nonprofit will receive funding and partnership opportunities designed to create long lasting impact for children and families across the Bay Area.

The 2025-26 Community Assist Grantees include:

November Hockey Fights Cancer: Kids & Art Foundation which uses the power of creativity to support pediatric cancer patients and their families, and grant funds serving 200 individuals through the organization’s Destination Workshops.

December Holiday Assist: Family Giving Tree provides essential supplies, educational gifts, and support to underserved children and families throughout the Bay Area; the grant will provide 1,000 presents and joy to youth this holiday season.

January Hockey Equality: Special Olympics Northern California with grant funds sponsoring the organization’s Floor Hockey program for nearly 400 individuals with intellectual disabilities.

February TK-12 Education: Scientific Adventures for Girls which inspires girls in grades K-5 to explore STEM through hands-on learning and mentorship; the grant will cover program operating costs for one local elementary school in addition to the creation of 875 STEM kits for all girls served by the nonprofit.

March Healthy Living: Healthier Kids Foundation with funding ensuring 1,600+ low-income children have access to dental health screenings long-term care, and wellness resources.

April Environmental Education: Walden West Foundation provides outdoor science education for 600 local students annually to foster environmental literacy and stewardship; the grant will sponsor the planting of an educational micro-forest on the campgrounds.

In addition to the marquee grants mentioned above, the Sharks Foundation will lean into unique Sharks 2025-26 theme nights to provide $5,000 “mini-grants” to a select number of nonprofits including:

November 2, 2025 – Hockey Fights Cancer Night presented by Kaiser Permanente:

Fans can support Hockey Fights Cancer by purchasing tickets through *this ticket link*, with partial ticket proceeds benefiting the Sharks Foundation.

April 2, 2026, Pride Night:

Since its inception, the Sharks Foundation has provided more than $21 million in funding to nonprofits positively impacting hundreds of thousands of children and families. Through this year’s Community Assist Grant Cycle program, the Foundation will continue its mission to give back by investing $210,000 in the selected beneficiary’s programs throughout the 2025-26 hockey season.

To celebrate this announcement, the Sharks Foundation will welcome each of the six focal area grantees to the San Jose Sharks Saturday, October 11 home game. Representatives from each organization will be hosted in a Penthouse Suite and participate in a live recognition moment.

Learn more about the Community Assist Grant Cycle program at sjsharks.com/grants.