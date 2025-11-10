Zizing ‘Em Up: Celebrini making case for Olympics with Canada

NHL.com staff writer Mike Zeisberger has been covering the NHL regularly since 1999. Each Monday he will use his extensive network of hockey contacts for his weekly notes column, “Zizing 'Em Up,” to preview the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

TORONTO -- Should they pick him or not?

With every passing game that Macklin Celebrini lights up the scoreboard for the San Jose Sharks, the debate as to whether the 19-year-old center should be selected for Team Canada snowballs.

During an interview with NHL.com two weeks ago, general manager Doug Armstrong said consistency was vital in a young player, not to mention his ability to elevate his game on a big stage, which the Olympics obviously will be.

So, let’s examine how Celebrini is doing in those regards.

Through 16 games this season, the North Vancouver, British Columbia, native has 24 points (10 goals, 14 assists) and trails Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche by five for the NHL scoring lead. Not a huge body of work, but far from a one-off.

As for stepping up when the lights are the brightest, Celebrini did get a test of playing alongside some prestigious star power while wearing the Canadian jersey during the 2025 IIHF World Championship in May, when he was teammates with MacKinnon and Sidney Crosby. He had six points (three goals, three assists) in eight games.