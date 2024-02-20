Pregame Notes: Rangers vs. Stars

PANARIN’S POINTS

Artemi Panarin tied his career-high in goals (32) when he scored the overtime winner in the Stadium Series. He has three-point games in his last two contests, points in seven of his last 10 games (5G-8A) and 24 points in his last 20 games (9G-15A). He has notched a point in 44 games this year, the second most in the NHL.

Panarin ranks tied for sixth in the NHL in goals (32) and tied for fifth in points (74).

He has reached 30 goals in a season for the fourth time in his career and is the only active undrafted player to accomplish the feat.

NEXT ON FOX

Adam Fox has six assists in his last two games and eight in his last four games. He also has points in eight of his last 11 games (1G-14A). Despite missing 10 games with injury, he ranks seventh among NHL defensemen in points (45).

With his 40th point of the season, he joined Phil Housley (1982-83 to 1992-93), Mark Howe (1979-80 to 1987-88) and Gary Suter (1985-86 to 1992-93) as the fourth U.S.-born defenseman to record at least 40 points in each of his first five seasons. He

Fox recorded his 30th assist of the season on Feb. 9 at Chicago and became the sixth player, second defenseman, in Rangers history to record 30 assists in each of his first five seasons with the franchise, joining Mark Messier (6), Phil Goyette (6), Artemi Panarin (5), Reijo Ruotsalainen (5) and Phil Esposito (5).

Since the 2019-20 season, Fox ranks fifth among NHL defensemen in points (280) and second in assists (236).

KREIDING HIGH

Chris Kreider has 28 goals this season, four in his last two games and five in his last four games. He has points in nine of his last 13 contests (8G-7A) and 11 of his last 16 games (8G-9A).

Since the 2021-22 season, Kreider’s 116 goals rank sixth in the NHL and in that same time frame, his 45 power play goals rank third.

This season, Kreider has changed the Rangers record books:

Surpassed Adam Graves for the third most goals in Rangers history (281)

Surpassed Adam Graves for the 10th most points in team history (508)

Recorded his 500th career point

Surpassed Camille Henry for the fourth most road goals in franchise history (137) - Tied Bill Cook for the third most game-winning goals in franchise history (42)

Became the fifth Ranger to tally 100 career power play goals

Recorded his 166th career goal at MSG (regular season and playoffs) to surpass Rod Gilbert for the most in the building’s history

Notched his ninth 20-goal campaign in his career. Only two players in franchise history have recorded as many: Rod Gilbert (12x) and Jean Ratelle (9x).

NEW YORK NETMINDERS

Igor Shesterkin has 22 win on the season and has earned points in five of his last six starts. Shesterkin has allowed two or fewer goals in 16 of his 22 wins. Shesterkin’s 21 wins rank sixth in the NHL.

Jonathan Quick has won four-straight starts, allowing two or fewer goals in three of them. Quick is the oldest goaltender in franchise history with a three-or-more game winning streak and the second active netminder with a run of that length at age 38 or older, joining Marc-Andre Fleury (7 GP & 3 GP in 2022-23).

Quick holds a 13-4-2 record this season. Among goaltenders with 18 or more starts, he ranks third in goals-against average (2.36) and tied for sixth in save percentage (.917). His 13 wins tie Dave Kerr, Lorn Chabot and Igor Shesterkin for the most wins through 20 career games with the Rangers.

He is one win away from tying Dominik Hasek for 15th most in NHL history (389) and three wins from tying Ryan Miller for the most wins among American-born goaltenders (391).

FORECHECK, BACKCHECK, TROCHECK

Vincent Trocheck ranks first in the NHL (min. 700 FO) in faceoff percentage (61.2) and is the only player in the NHL to have 45 or more points, 60 or more hits, and 40 or more blocked shots.

Trocheck has four points in his last two games (3G-1A) and 18 points in his last 19 games (9G-9A).