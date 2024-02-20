Pregame Notes: Rangers vs. Stars

RANGERS RUNDOWN
- The New York Rangers host the Dallas Stars at Madison Square Garden, looking to build off a thrilling win in the Stadium Series (7:00 PM ET - TV: MSG Network - Radio: ESPN 98.7 FM).
- New York has wins in a season-long, seven-straight games and points in nine of its last 10 games (8-1-1). It is the longest winning streak for the Rangers since Jan. 27-Feb. 17, 2023 and the last time the club had a winning streak of eight or more games was the 2015-16 season (9 GP).
- The Blueshirts’ 36 wins are tied for the second most in the NHL and their 75 points rank fifth in the league. Since January 27, the Rangers lead the NHL in wins, points, and goals per game (4.43).
- At home, the Rangers have 19 wins, tied for the second most in the NHL. New York will play 15 of their final 27 games this season on home ice.
- New York has the NHL’s fourth best power play percentage (25.6) and sixth best in penalty kill percentage (82.5). The Blueshirts have four power play goals in their last two games.
- Against Dallas, the Rangers have won three of their last four games and earned at least one point in seven of their last 11 games (5-4-2).
- The Blueshirts have 18 comeback wins this season and ninth when trailing in the third period, both tied for first in the NHL.
- In the second period, the Rangers’ plus-18 goal differential ranks third in the league.
- New York has six players (Kreider, Zibanejad, Panarin, Trocheck, Fox, Lafreniere) with 30 or more points and four players (Kreider, Panarin, Trocheck, Zibanejad) with 15-plus goals, tied for the fourth most in the NHL.
- In the last 23 games (since Dec. 27), Artemi Panarin (30 pts) and Vincent Trocheck (23 pts) have recorded a combined 53 points (24G-29A).
- When allowing three goals or fewer in a game this season, the Rangers have a 32-2-2 record.
- The Rangers’ 53.5 faceoff percentage is the fifth highest in the NHL. Since 1997-98 when the league started tracking FOW%, the team hasn’t finished a season over 53.3 percent.
- New York has accumulated 138 points from defensemen this season, the third most in the NHL. - When scoring first, the Blueshirts have 23 wins, tied for the second most in the NHL.
- The Rangers’ .875 win percentage (7-1) in five-minute overtime session ranks first in the league.