Pregame Notes: Rangers at Blue Jackets

BIG 10

The Rangers have tied a franchise record for the longest win streak (10 games) and have the second longest win streak in the NHL this season behind Edmonton’s 16. Since 2020-21, this is the 10th instance in which an NHL team has posted a double-digit win streak.

PANARIN’S POINTS

Artemi Panarin has recorded a three-point game in three of his last five contests and has 10 points (1G-9A) in his last five games. His performance on Feb. 22 at NJD marked his 22nd three-assist game with New York, surpassing Mark Messier for the fourth most in Rangers history.

He has notched a point in 46 games this year, tied for the second most in the NHL.

Panarin ranks seventh in the NHL in goals (32) and fifth in points (78). His 46 assists rank tied for 10th in the NHL. Panarin’s 32 goals are tied for a career-high.

NEXT ON FOX

Adam Fox has seven points (1G-6A) in his last five games and nine points (1G-8A) in his last seven games. He also has points in nine of his last 14 games (2G-14A). Despite missing 10 games with injury, he ranks seventh among NHL defensemen in points (46).

His next goal would make him the first Rangers defenseman since Brian Leetch (4 from 2000-01 – 2003-04) to record three straight 10-goal campaigns.

With his 40th point of the season, he joined Phil Housley (1982-83 to 1992-93), Mark Howe (1979-80 to 1987-88) and Gary Suter (1985-86 to 1992-93) as the fourth U.S.-born defenseman to record at least 40 points in each of his first five seasons. He

Fox recorded his 30th assist of the season on Feb. 9 at Chicago and became the sixth player, second defenseman, in Rangers history to record 30 assists in each of his first five seasons with the franchise, joining Mark Messier (6), Phil Goyette (6), Artemi Panarin (5), Reijo Ruotsalainen (5) and Phil Esposito (5).

Since the 2019-20 season, Fox ranks fifth among NHL defensemen in points (281) and second in assists (236).

KREIDING HIGH

Chris Kreider has 29 goals this season, five in his last five games and six in his last seven games. He has points in 11 of his last 16 contests (9G-8A) and 13 of his last 19 games (9G-10A).

Since the 2021-22 season, Kreider’s 117 goals rank sixth in the NHL and in that same time frame, his 45 power play goals rank third.

With one more goal, he will record his third consecutive 30-goal season and become the seventh Ranger to reach the feat (Phil Esposito - 4, Steve Vickers - 4, Mike Gartner - 3, Rod Gilbert- 3, Anders Hedberg - 3, Jean Ratelle - 3).

This season, Kreider has changed the Rangers record books:

Surpassed Adam Graves for the third most goals in Rangers history (281)

Surpassed Adam Graves for the 10th most points in team history (508)

Recorded his 500th career point

Surpassed Camille Henry for the fourth most road goals in franchise history (137)

Tied Bill Cook for the third most game-winning goals in franchise history (42)

Became the fifth Ranger to tally 100 career power play goals

Recorded his 166th career goal at MSG (regular season and playoffs) to surpass Rod Gilbert for the most in the building’s history

Notched his ninth 20-goal campaign in his career. Only two players in franchise history have recorded as many: Rod Gilbert (12x) and Jean Ratelle (9x).

NEW YORK NETMINDERS

Igor Shesterkin has 25 wins on the season, has won six-straight starts, and has earned points in eight of his last nine starts. Shesterkin has allowed two or fewer goals in 19 of his 25 wins. In his last three starts, he has stopped 119 of 122 shots, allowing one goal in each of the three contests.

In his last six games, Shesterkin has a .951 save percentage and 1.84 goals-against average.

Since 2021-22, Shesterkin has allowed one or fewer goals when facing 40-plus shots on seven occasions, the second most in the NHL.

Jonathan Quick has won four-straight starts, allowing two or fewer goals in three of them. Quick is the oldest goaltender in franchise history with a three-or-more game winning streak and the second active netminder with a run of that length at age 38 or older, joining Marc-Andre Fleury (7 GP & 3 GP in 2022-23).

Quick holds a 13-4-2 record this season. Among goaltenders with 18 or more starts, he ranks third in goals-against average (2.36) and tied for sixth in save percentage (.917). His 13 wins tie Dave Kerr, Lorn Chabot and Igor Shesterkin for the most wins through 20 career games with the Rangers.

He is one win away from tying Dominik Hasek for 15th most in NHL history (389) and three wins from tying Ryan Miller for the most wins among American-born goaltenders (391).