Pregame Notes: Rangers at Blue Jackets

RANGERS RUNDOWN
- The New York Rangers face off against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena in the second half of a back-to- back (6:00 PM ET - TV: MSG Network - Radio: ESPN 98.7 FM). The Blueshirts are 6-0-0 in games played on a Sunday.
- New York has 10-straight wins, matching its longest win streak in franchise history (also Dec. 19, 1939–Jan. 13, 1940 & Jan. 19–Feb. 10, 1973). The club has points in 12 of its last 13 games (11-1-1).
- The Blueshirts’ 39 wins and 81 points are the most in the NHL.
- The Rangers have points in seven-straight road games (6-0-1), including wins in five-straight road contests. New York’s 19 road wins rank second in the NHL.
- In the second half of back-to-back sets, the Blueshirts are 9-0-0 and one of three teams in the NHL (NSH, WPG) to have a perfect record in such games.
- The Blueshirts have allowed only one goal in each of their last three games and have allowed either one or zero goals in a game a league-high 22 times this season. When allowing three goals or fewer in a game this season, the Rangers have a 35-2-2 record.
- Against Columbus, the Rangers have won seven of their last 10 games
- New York has the NHL’s sixth best power play percentage (25.1) and fifth best penalty kill percentage (83.2). The Blueshirts have five power play goals in their last five games.
- The Blueshirts have 18 comeback wins this season, tied for the most in the NHL, and nine when trailing in the third period, tied for second in the NHL.
- The Rangers have scored at least one goal in the second period in eight-straight games dating back to Feb. 7. The team’s plus-21 goal differential in the middle frame this season ranks tied for first in the NHL.
- New York has five players (Kreider, Zibanejad, Panarin, Trocheck, Fox) with 40 or more points and five players (Kreider, Panarin, Trocheck, Zibanejad, Lafreniere) with 15-plus goals, both tied for the second most in the NHL.
- In the last 26 games (since Dec. 27), Artemi Panarin (34 pts) and Vincent Trocheck (27 pts) have recorded a combined 61 points (26G-35A).
- New York has accumulated 145 points from defensemen this season, the third most in the NHL.
- When scoring first, the Blueshirts have 26 wins, the second most in the NHL.
- The Rangers’ .875 win percentage (7-1) in five-minute overtime session ranks first in the league.