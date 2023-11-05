Postgame Notes: Rangers at Wild

NIGHT OF FIRSTS - Minnesota natives Tyler Pitlick and Blake Wheeler recorded their first points) with the Rangers while Ryan Lindgren collected his first point of the season with an assist. In addition, Jimmy Vesey scored his first goal of the season to begin the scoring for New York.

scored his eighth goal of the season and 273rd of his career, surpassing Andy Bathgate for the fourth most in franchise history. Artemi Panarin extended his season-opening point streak to 11 games (6G-11A), tying Darren Turcotte (11 GP in 1990-91) for the second-longest run in Rangers history behind only Rod Gilbert (14 GP in 1972-73). Panarin's 11-game streak is the third longest of his career.