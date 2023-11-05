News Feed

Pregame Notes: Rangers at Wild | 11.04.23

Pregame Notes: Rangers at Wild
Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Hurricanes | 11.02.23

Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Hurricanes
Excitement Building for Rangers' 2024 NHL Stadium Series 

Excitement Building for Rangers' 2024 NHL Stadium Series 
Pregame Notes: Rangers vs. Hurricanes | 11.02.23

Pregame Notes: Rangers vs. Hurricanes
Postgame Notes: Rangers at Jets | 10.30.23

Postgame Notes: Rangers at Jets
Pregame Notes: Rangers at Jets | 10.30.23

Pregame Notes: Rangers at Jets
Postgame Notes: Rangers at Canucks | 10.28.23

Postgame Notes: Rangers at Canucks
Goodrow Comes “Full Circle” with 500-Game Milestone 

Goodrow Comes “Full Circle” with 500-Game Milestone 
Pregame Notes: Rangers at Canucks | 10.28.23

Pregame Notes: Rangers at Canucks
Postgame Notes: Rangers at Oilers | 10.26.23

Postgame Notes: Rangers at Oilers
Pregame Notes: Rangers at Oilers | 10.26.23

Pregame Notes: Rangers at Oilers 
Postgame Notes: Rangers at Flames | 10.24.23

Postgame Notes: Rangers at Flames
Pregame Notes: Rangers at Flames | 10.24.23

Pregame Notes: Rangers at Flames
Getting to Know: Jonathan Quick 

Getting to Know: Jonathan Quick 
Postgame Notes: Rangers at Kraken | 10.21.23

Postgame Notes: Rangers at Kraken
Lafrenière Makes Special Visit to Ronald McDonald House New York 

Lafrenière Makes Special Visit to Ronald McDonald House New York 
Pregame Notes: Rangers at Kraken | 10.21.23

Pregame Notes: Rangers at Kraken
Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Predators | 10.19.23

Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Predators

Postgame Notes: Rangers at Wild

231104-Postgame-Notes
By New York Rangers
@NYRangers

NIGHT OF FIRSTS - Minnesota natives Tyler Pitlick and Blake Wheeler recorded their first points) with the Rangers while Ryan Lindgren collected his first point of the season with an assist. In addition, Jimmy Vesey scored his first goal of the season to begin the scoring for New York.

  • Chris Kreider scored his eighth goal of the season and 273rd of his career, surpassing Andy Bathgate for the fourth most in franchise history.
  • Artemi Panarin extended his season-opening point streak to 11 games (6G-11A), tying Darren Turcotte (11 GP in 1990-91) for the second-longest run in Rangers history behind only Rod Gilbert (14 GP in 1972-73). Panarin's 11-game streak is the third longest of his career.
WATCH HIGHLIGHTS:

Recap: Rangers at Wild 11.4.23