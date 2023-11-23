Postgame Notes: Rangers at Penguins

FIRST (AND LAST) TO FEAST - The Rangers earned their first 1-0 shutout since November 1, 2022 against Philadelphia, giving the team wins in five of their last six games and points in 12 of their last 13 games (11-1-1). Against the Penguins, the Blueshirts have points in four-straight contests (3-0- 1) and seven of their last eight against them (6-1-1).

Jonathan Quick posted his 60th career shutout, his second of the season, tying Pekka Rinne for the 19th most in NHL history. Quick is the first American-born goaltender to reach the feat. Quick becomes the second goaltender in franchise history to earn a point (5-0-1) in each of their first six or more decisions with the team (Eddie Mio - 1981-82).

Alexis Lafreniere scored his fourth goal in his last five games and eighth of the season - the third most on New York. His six goals at five-on-five are the second on the team behind Panarin's seven. PERFECT PENALTY KILL - The Rangers went 5-for-5 on the penalty kill, the second time this season (6-for-6 vs. DET on Nov. 7) the team has had a perfect penalty kill while shorthanded five or more times.

OFF TO THE RACES - New York improved to 10-2-1 when scoring the first goal of the game, tied for the most such wins in the NHL.