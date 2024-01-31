Yogi Berra, Devils owner McMullen were best friends from different angles

Legendary hockey reporter Stan Fischler writes a weekly scrapbook for NHL.com. Fischler, known as "The Hockey Maven," shares his humor and insight with readers each Wednesday.

This week Stan returns with his popular segment, "A Picture Is Worth a Hundred Words." His photo is titled, "The Odd Couple," featuring sports buddies Hall of Fame New York Yankees catcher, Yogi Berra and New Jersey Devils owner, Dr. John McMullen.

The photo was taken at the Yogi Berra Museum on the Montclair State campus in Little Falls, New Jersey. They were involved in one of their favorite pastimes, talking hockey on the night I launched my book, "Metro Ice."

They were best friends from disparate angles. Yogi Berra emerged from St. Louis sandlots to a championship career in Major League Baseball for the New York Yankees. Jersey City native Dr. John McMullen reached his pinnacle as a shipping magnate and major league sports owner. They became best friends in 1985 when McMullen hired Berra to coach his Houston Astros after the latter was fired as Yankees manager. Their friendship flowered after McMullen bought the New Jersey Devils and Yogi became their No. 1 fan.

"They did everything together," said mutual friend Bob Drasheff, "from church services to exercising every morning at the Devils' practice rink to rooting together at Devils games."

They truly were hockey's odd couple.