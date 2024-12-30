On Tap: Day 5 of 2025 World Junior Championship

Latvia vs. Germany (3:30 p.m. ET) -- Latvia (0-1-0-1) can secure a quarterfinal-round berth with a victory. The country upset Canada 3-2 in a shootout on Friday night and lost 5-1 to the United States on Saturday afternoon. Right wing Bruno Osmanis (5-foot-11, 170 pounds), a W-rated skater on NHL Central Scouting's preliminary players to watch list for the 2025 NHL Draft, has two assists and is averaging 17:06 of ice time. Center Daniels Serkins (2025 draft eligible) has been a shot-blocking machine, averaging 16:12 of ice time. Goalie Linards Feldbergs (2025 draft eligible) has a .928 save percentage; he made 55 saves in the shootout win against Canada.

"If someone would have told us before the tournament that after two games we'd have two points, not many would believe it," Latvia coach Artis Abols said. "But we have two games left and [against Germany] we have a first chance to do more. I'm not expecting it will be easy for us.

"There's no easy games at all but at the same time, and we don't want to put any more pressure, but that's the game of games you have to win. We showed in the first game against Canada that anything can happen. You need the courage to play. You need to be ready, make good decisions, have good puck management, and definitely need the effort."

Germany (0-0-0-3) has lost its opening three games by a combined 16-5. It dropped a 3-0 decision to Canada on Sunday despite a valiant effort by German goalie Nico Pertuch (2025 draft eligible), who made 33 saves.

"I think if we play as good as we did against Canada, we can beat [Latvia]," Pertuch said. "We need to be focused from the back end out and then score some goals. We need to play good defensively. I think then we can beat them and get our ticket to the quarterfinals."