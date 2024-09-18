NHL Top Players: Nos. 50-41

NHL Network is getting ready for this season by ranking the top 50 players in the League right now. Researchers, producers and on-air personalities compiled their list, and players 50-41 were revealed on Wednesday in the fifth of a nine-part series. Here is the list:

50. Jake Guentzel, F, Tampa Bay Lightning

The 29-year-old had 30 goals and 77 points in 67 games last season, including 25 points (eight goals, 17 assists) in 17 games after he was acquired by the Carolina Hurricanes in a trade with the Pittsburgh Penguins on March 7. Guentzel, who signed a seven-year contract with the Lightning on July 1, has at least 30 goals in three consecutive seasons and at least 20 in seven straight. He also is a proven playoff performer with 67 points (38 goals, 29 assists) in 69 postseason games.

49. Jeremy Swayman, G, Boston Bruins

Swayman was one of the top goalies in the League last season despite not being a full-time starter, having split games with Linus Ullmark. He was 25-10-8 with a 2.53 goals-against average, .916 save percentage and three shutouts in 44 games (43 starts), and is 79-33-15 in his NHL career. The 25-year-old has a 2.34 GAA since entering the League in 2020-21, second behind Ullmark (2.32) among goalies to play at least 50 games.

48. Noah Dobson, D New York Islanders

The 24-year-old was one of the big surprises in the NHL last season, his fifth in the League. He had 70 points (10 goals, 60 assists) in 79 games, ranking seventh among defensemen. He was also second on the Islanders in power-play points with 24, one behind forward Mathew Barzal. Dobson led New York in ice time per game (24:31), was second in power-play ice time per game (2:59) and was 13th in the League with 180 blocked shots. He finished eighth in voting for the Norris Trophy as the top defenseman in the NHL.

47. Zach Werenski, D Columbus Blue Jackets

Werenski had 57 points (11 goals, 46 assists) in 70 games last season, one year after he was limited to 13 games due to injury. The 27-year-old led Columbus with 24:27 of ice time per game and had a career-high 130 blocked shots. He has scored at least 10 goals six times and recorded at least 40 points five times.

46. Jaccob Slavin, D Carolina Hurricanes

Slavin has been one of the most effective defensemen in the NHL since entering the League while staying out of the penalty box. The 30-year-old won the Lady Byng Trophy last season for gentlemanly conduct for the second time in four seasons. He was third on the Hurricanes in ice time per game (20:56) and first in short-handed time per game (2:38), playing heavy minutes against the opposition's top lines. Slavin had 37 points (six goals, 31 assists) in 81 games and took just four minor penalties.

45. Kyle Connor, F, Winnipeg Jets

Connor led the Jets with 34 goals and had 61 points despite being limited to 65 games because of injury. He was first with 10 game-winning goals and tied with Josh Morrissey for the team lead in power-play points (19). The 27-year-old left wing has scored 241 goals since 2017-18, ninth in the NHL.

44. Josh Morrissey, D, Winnipeg Jets

Morrissey followed up his 2022-23 season in which he had 76 points (16 goals, 60 assists) in 78 games by recording 69 points (10 goals, 59 assists) in 81 games to finish seventh in Norris voting. He was eighth among defensemen in scoring, third with 50 even-strength points and had a plus-34 rating averaging 24:11 of ice time. The 29-year-old was a big reason Winnipeg allowed the fewest goals in the NHL last season (199, including shootout-deciding goals), and tied for the team lead with forward Mark Scheifele with 45 takeaways.

43. Filip Forsberg, F, Nashville Predators

Forsberg led the Predators in goals (48) and points (94) last season, setting a franchise record for goals in a single season. His 11 game-winning goals tied for second in the NHL, his 347 shots on goal were fifth, and his three overtime goals tied for first. The 30-year-old left wing averaged 18:54 of ice time, second on the team behind Ryan O'Reilly (19:46), and his 32 power-play points were also second, behind Roman Josi (33). Forsberg was named to the NHL Second All-Star Team.

42. Dylan Larkin, C, Detroit Red Wings

The Red Wings captain scored an NHL career-high 33 goals and had 36 assists in 68 games last season, the fourth time in his career he's scored at least 30 goals. The 28-year-old averaged more than a point per game (1.01) for the first time in nine NHL seasons, scored his 200th NHL goal Jan. 27 and got his 500th point April 11.

41. Roope Hintz, C, Dallas Stars

Hintz has been consistent since joining the Stars for the 2018-19 season. The 27-year-old had 65 points (30 goals, 35 assists) in 80 games last season after getting 75 and 72 the previous two. Injuries limited his production during Dallas' run to the Western Conference Final, a six-game loss to the Edmonton Oilers, when he had eight points (two goals, six assists) in 15 games.