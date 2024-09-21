NHL Top Players: Nos. 40-31

NHL Network is getting ready for this season by ranking the top 50 players in the League right now. Researchers, producers and on-air personalities compiled their list, and players 40-31 were revealed on Saturday in the sixth of a nine-part series. Here is the list:

40. Rasmus Dahlin, D, Buffalo Sabres

Dahlin scored a career-high 20 goals while leading Buffalo in ice time per game (25:25) for the third straight season and finishing fifth in the NHL in the category. He was tied for the team lead in points (59) with forward Alex Tuch and was one of 12 players in the NHL with at least 150 hits (195) and 150 blocked shots (154). The 24-year-old, who was the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NHL Draft, has 73 power-play points over the past three seasons.

39. Devon Toews, D, Colorado Avalanche

Playing on a team with Cale Makar could make one overlooked, but Toews has proven he's one of the best defensemen in the League over the past few seasons. He had 50 points (12 goals, 38 assists) in 2023-24 for the second straight season to go along with a plus-28 rating and 23:26 of ice time per game while playing in all 82 games. The 30-year-old led Colorado in short-handed ice time per game (2:50) and his 110 blocked shots were second on the team behind Makar (148). Since joining the Avalanche prior to the 2020-21 season, his plus-148 rating leads the NHL. He won the Stanley Cup with them in 2022.

38. Connor Bedard, C, Chicago Blackhawks

The 2024 Calder Trophy winner led or co-led rookies and the Blackhawks in goals (22), assists (39) and points (61) despite missing 14 games with an injury. Bedard, now 19, became the second-youngest player in NHL history (18 years, 276 days) to finish as the rookie leader, outright or tied, in all three categories behind Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche (18 years, 224 days) in 2013-14.

37. Steven Stamkos, F, Nashville Predators

The 34-year-old was third on the Tampa Bay Lightning in goals (40) and points (81) playing 79 games last season. Playing mostly right wing, he led them in power-play goals (19), had 39 power-play points, six game-winning goals in 18:14 of ice time. Stamkos, who signed a four-year contract with the Predators on July 1 after spending 16 seasons with the Lightning, is second in goals (555) and fourth in points (1,137) among all players since entering the NHL in 2008-09.

36. Brady Tkachuk, F, Ottawa Senators

Tkachuk, who turned 25 on Monday, continued to mix top-end scoring skills with physical play. He had an NHL career best in goals (37) to go along with 74 points in 81 games while averaging 19:09 of ice time. The left wing was fourth in the NHL with 357 shots on goal and had 12 power-play goals and 22 power-play points. He created those man-advantage opportunities by drawing 45 penalties, third in the NHL. Tkachuk was second in the NHL in penalty minutes (134) and third in hits (294).

35. Zach Hyman, F, Edmonton Oilers

Hyman, who had an NHL career-high 36 goals and 83 points in 2022-23, didn't make this list last season but ranks just outside the top 10 among forwards (No. 11) after scoring 54 goals (third in the NHL). His 26 power-play points, seven game-winning goals, and 290 shots on goals were also NHL career bests. The 32-year-old left wing had 77 points in 80 games while averaging 19:30 of ice time per game. Hyman led the playoffs with 16 goals and had 22 points in 25 games to help Edmonton reach the Cup Final.

34. Evan Bouchard, D, Edmonton Oilers

Bouchard's 82 points last season were almost double his previous best (43 in 2021-22), and he set career highs in every offensive category including goals (18), assists (64), plus-minus (plus-34), power-play goals (eight), power-play points (35), game-winning goals (seven), shots on goal (220) and ice time per game (23:00). The 24-year-old finished fifth in Norris voting last season and his 32 points (six goals, 26 assists) in the playoffs were the third most by a defenseman in a single postseason behind Brian Leetch of the New York Rangers in 1993-94 (34 points) and Paul Coffey of the Edmonton Oilers in 1984-85 (37 points).

33. Sebastian Aho, C, Carolina Hurricanes

Aho was one of the first six players chosen to play for Finland at the 4 Nations Face-Off. He had an NHL career-high 89 points (36 goals, 53 assists) in 78 games last season, leading the Hurricanes in goals, assists and points for the third time. The 27-year-old had 12 points (four goals, eight assists) in 11 playoff games, joining Wayne Gretzky and Mario Lemieux as the third player in NHL history to finish at least tied for his team's scoring lead in each of his first six postseasons.

32. Mitch Marner, F, Toronto Maple Leafs

Marner was third on the Maple Leafs in points (85) last season and led them in assists (59). The 27-year-old right wing was a plus-21 and finished eighth in the NHL among forwards averaging 21:17 of ice time per game. He has scored at least 20 goals in four straight seasons and has had more than 50 assists in five of the past six seasons. Marner finished third in Selke voting as the top defensive forward in 2022-23 and was named to the NHL First All-Star Team in 2020-21 and 2021-22.

31. Sam Reinhart, F, Florida Panthers

Reinhart had a career year with NHL highs in goals (57), points (94), power-play goals (27), power-play points (34), plus-minus (plus-29), short-handed goals (five), game-winning goals (11) and shots on goal (11). The 28-year-old who played right wing, ranked second in the League in goals behind Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs (69), was first in power-play goals and tied for second in short-handed goals and game-winning goals. He helped the Panthers win the Stanley Cup with 16 points (10 goals, six assists) in 24 postseason games and signed an eight-year contract to remain with them on July 1.