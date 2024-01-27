Trouba to have phone hearing for actions in Rangers game

Defenseman facing discipline for elbowing against Golden Knights forward Dorofeyev

Jacob Trouba NYR DPS hearing

© Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Jacob Trouba will have a phone hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Saturday.

The New York Rangers defenseman is facing discipline for elbowing against Vegas Golden Knights forward Pavel Dorofeyev on Friday.

The incident occurred at 18:08 of the second period of the Golden Knights' 5-2 win at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Following a face-off in the Rangers' left defensive circle, Trouba hit Dorofeyev in the head with his left elbow after the two were jockeying for position.

No penalty was called on the play. Dorofeyev left the game and did not return. 

The following grounds are being considered for supplemental discipline: elbowing. However, the Department of Player Safety retains the right to make adjustments to the infraction upon review.

