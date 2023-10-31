McAvoy to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Bruins game

Charlie McAvoy will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Tuesday

The Boston Bruins defenseman is facing discipline for an illegal check to the head and interference against Florida Panthers defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson on Monday.

The incident occurred at 9:28 of the third period in the Bruins' 3-2 overtime win at TD Garden in Boston. McAvoy received a match penalty on the play, which caused Ekman-Larsson to leave the game with an undisclosed injury.

The following grounds are being considered for supplemental discipline: illegal check to the head. However, the Department of Player Safety retains the right to make adjustments to the infraction upon review.