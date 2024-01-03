Zucker to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Coyotes game

Jason Zucker will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Wednesday.

The Arizona Coyotes forward is facing discipline for boarding/interference on Florida Panthers center Nick Cousins.

The incident occurred at 19:09 of the second period during Florida's 4-1 win at Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona, on Tuesday. Zucker received major penalties for boarding and fighting and a game misconduct.

The following grounds are being considered for supplemental discipline: boarding/interference. However, the Department of Player Safety retains the right to make adjustments to the infraction upon review.