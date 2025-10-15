Vachon back to beginnings, enjoying rural retirement in Montana

The NHL and conservation non-profit Ducks Unlimited Canada are teaming up to tell stories of current and former NHL players and how access to community ponds and the outdoors helped shape their love for the sport. Today, a visit with goalie Rogie Vachon, who reflects on his youth playing outdoors on his parents’ farm in rural Palmarolle, Quebec. Vachon would win the Stanley Cup three times and the Vezina Trophy once with the Montreal Canadiens, then through much of the 1970s become the face of hockey in California with the Los Angeles Kings on his way to 2016 Hockey Hall of Fame election.

Until now, the best Rogie Vachon breakaway story has dated to Feb. 18, 1967, the Canadiens’ 21-year-old rookie goalie making his first NHL save on the first shot he faced in his maiden game, foiling Detroit Red Wings legend Gordie Howe, who had burst in alone at the Montreal Forum.

It could be argued that the one that follows is even better, from years earlier on a springtime pond on the family dairy farm in Palmarolle, Quebec.

“With the sun in the spring, you’d see water forming on the ice but you’d just keep playing,” Vachon recalled. “I was in goal one day -- I was always the goalie -- and here came my brother, Anicet, on a breakaway.

“But before he got too close, the ice cracked under him and he dropped into the pond. We got him out of there, soaked head to his skates, and walked up to the farmhouse. It was pretty far away, so by the time we got him there, he was frozen. He could barely move his legs.”