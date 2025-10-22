Sevigny enjoying life along St. Lawrence River, reflects on 8-season NHL career with humility

The NHL and conservation nonprofit Ducks Unlimited Canada are teaming up to tell stories of current and former NHL players and how access to community ponds and the outdoors helped shape their love for the sport. Today, in the eighth installment in the series, a look back at former goalie Richard Sevigny, who started his hockey career at his local park, never believing he would one day reach the NHL.

As far back as he can remember, Richard Sevigny was always fascinated by hockey. And it was just a few blocks away, at a park in Montreal's Rosemont neighborhood, where the rather improbable journey of the former Montreal Canadiens and Quebec Nordiques goalie began.

Sevigny was about 6 years old when he first received hockey equipment. It was one of the key moments that pushed him to become a goalie.

"One Christmas, back in the days of Jacques Plante, I got goalie pads," he recalled. "At the time, those pads were about an inch thick. We'd play hockey in the hallway at home. I always had a fascination for the life of a goalie."

At the age of 8, another major event truly convinced young Richard to turn toward becoming a goalie full time.

"Actually, I wanted to be a goalie because I didn't know how to skate very well," Sevigny said. "The first time I hopped on the ice at Pere-Marquette Park, my brother was right behind me. I took a big fall, and my brother caught my stick in the eye. He ended up going to the hospital."

Sevigny's interest for hockey fully took hold well before this first unfortunate experience on skates. He would leave his house by himself at age 6 every Sunday to take the bus to Centre Paul-Sauvé, at the corner of Rue Beaubien and Pie-IX Boulevard in Montreal, to go watch junior hockey.

"There was a big arena with about 3,000-4,000 seats: It's not there anymore," Sevigny said. "I would go watch games from the Metropolitan League. I was always fascinated by hockey. I ate and drank hockey, and I was lucky enough to have a career in it afterwards. I'm very fortunate."

Then came the routine of trips to and from Pere-Marquette Park and the arena bearing the same name, within walking distance of the Sevigny household.

"Every night in winter, I'd have my routine," Sevigny said. "I'd get home at 4:30, I'd do my homework and have dinner. At 6 p.m. on the dot, I'd leave for Pere-Marquette Arena to go watch hockey from 6 to 9. I'd keep an eye on the clock at the arena, and when the clock struck nine, I'd go back home.

"That was my daily routine from Monday to Friday, from age 8 all the way to 16. There wasn't any hockey on Saturday, which I found annoying, so I'd go skate at the park. I was always outside."

It was at age 8 that Sevigny found himself on a team for the first time. The learning curve proved to be quite difficult.

"There weren't any teams for 7- and 8-year-olds, it all started at age 9, so I found myself having to go play with the older kids," he said. "It wasn't easy. When they're 10 and you're only 8, that's already a huge difference, but I had to start somewhere, and it's never easy when you first get started in something."

Sevigny did have some natural ability, but by his own admission, he wasn't the most disciplined player. He was not necessarily ready to commit himself seriously to hockey in order to climb the ranks of minor hockey.

"At 15, in my first year of midget hockey, I had hair all the way down to the middle of my back, and I'd play with my buddies at De Lorimier, a gathering place for two local parishes," he said. "The man who was in charge of the AA team, a certain Mr. Trottier, was incredibly strict. To play on his team, you had to have your hair cut short and you had to keep it on the straight and narrow. I wanted nothing to do with that.

"I began to understand, during my second year of midget, that if I wanted to move forward with my hockey career, not necessarily to go far, but to at least give myself the chance to play in AA, I'd have no choice but to cut my hair, so I swallowed my pride and I ended up playing with the Rosemont Elites."