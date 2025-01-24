Gretzky’s road to hockey immortality started on backyard rink

The NHL and conservation non-profit Ducks Unlimited Canada are teaming up to tell stories of current and former NHL players and how access to community ponds and the outdoors helped shape their love for the sport. Today, a look at how the legendary Wayne Gretzky got his start skating on a river at his grandmother's farm and then on what might be the most famous outdoor rink in Canadian history -- a Brantford, Ontario backyard sheet built by the Great One's late father, Walter.

You could make a strong argument that the long-ago 20-by-36-foot rink painstakingly crafted in the Brantford, Ontario yard of Walter and Phyllis Gretzky is the most famous outdoor ice sheet in Canadian history.

And you'd not be wrong if you suggested that the late Walter Gretzky might be Canada's most famous hockey father, a man who helped steer his son to immortality in the sport while earning himself profound adoration and respect for his folksy manner, modesty and tireless charitable work.

It was at "Wally's Coliseum," as the Gretzky family nicknamed the backyard rink, that the Great One began his journey to NHL superstardom -- skating countless miles and playing hundreds of games from dawn until well after dark, with siblings and friends weaving in and out of bleach bottles placed as a stickhandling obstacle course.