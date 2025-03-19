Darryl Sutter, brothers made NHL off work ethic learned on farm, frozen slough in rural Alberta

The NHL and conservation non-profit Ducks Unlimited Canada are teaming up to tell stories of current and former NHL players and how access to community ponds and the outdoors helped shape their love for the sport. Today, a visit with Darryl Sutter, a five-year captain of the 1980s Chicago Blackhawks who went on to coach the Los Angeles Kings to the Stanley Cup in 2012 and 2014. One of seven brothers, six of whom played in the NHL, Sutter today lives on a sprawling farm just outside of Viking, Alberta, where in his youth he skated on a frozen slough in winter and played endless ball-hockey games in the hayloft of a barn.

Darryl Sutter probably has as much dust in his veins as he has blood, a man to whom jeans and a flannel shirt aren't as much a fashion statement as they are a lifestyle.

It was on the family farm in rural Alberta, in his youth and working the land to this day, where Sutter learned that there is no substitute for dirt beneath one's fingernails.

From 1980-87, the native of tiny Viking, Alberta, played 406 NHL games for the Chicago Black Hawks, the favorite team of his youth, and another 51 in the Stanley Cup Playoffs before injury would prematurely end his playing career.

Between 1992 and 2023, Sutter would answer his true hockey calling as coach of the Blackhawks, San Jose Sharks, Calgary Flames, Los Angeles Kings and finally the Flames once more, guiding the Kings to their 2012 and 2014 Stanley Cup championships.