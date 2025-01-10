EDGE stats: Surprise NHL Awards contenders at midway point

NHL.com’s fantasy staff continues to cover the latest trends and storylines in the League through the lens of NHL EDGE puck and player tracker stats. Today, we take a look at the advanced metrics behind some surprise NHL Awards contenders at the midway point of the season.

Jack Adams Award (coach of the year):

Washington Capitals coach Spencer Carbery is currently the front-runner for the Jack Adams Award, guiding them near the top of the NHL standings (second in points percentage at .707 behind Golden Knights’ .720) after Washington was only a fringe Stanley Cup Playoff team last season and swept in first round by the New York Rangers. From offseason additions like defenseman Jakob Chychrun, goalie Logan Thompson and forward Pierre-Luc Dubois to the elite goal scoring of Alex Ovechkin when healthy to their strong supporting cast, Carbery has the Capitals among the leaders in EDGE stats like high-danger goals (71; tied for fifth) and midrange goals (47; tied for third). Thompson leads the NHL in midrange save percentage (.948), a testament to Carbery’s ability to maximize his team’s talent across the roster.

Norris Trophy (top defenseman):

Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski is the NHL leader in total skating distance at all strengths (165.07 miles; ahead of second-place Cale Makar’s 163.39) and at even strength (139.14). Werenski also leads defensemen in midrange goals (eight; ahead of second-place Chychrun’s seven and third-place Makar’s five), high-danger shots on goal (22; ahead of second-place Makar’s 21) and is third at the position in speed bursts of 20-plus miles per hour (87; behind Colton Parayko’s 96, Makar’s 95). With Columbus surprisingly in Stanley Cup Playoff contention, Werenski is building his own individual narrative for the Norris Trophy in terms of points per game (tied with Makar for second at 1.14 behind Quinn Hughes’ 1.25) and has been instrumental to his team’s elite offense (3.43 goals per game; fifth).

Calder Trophy (rookie of the year):

Montreal Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson is in a tight race with San Jose Sharks forward Macklin Celebrini (No. 1 pick in 2024 NHL Draft) for the Calder Trophy. Celebrini leads NHL rookies in points per game (0.90; ahead of second-place Hutson’s 0.75) and even strength-points (20; ahead of Hutson, who’s tied for second with 17) but Hutson is leading his class in assists (27) and power-play points (13), in addition to total points (30). As a 20-year-old defenseman, Hutson is leading rookies in average ice time (22:38), and, per NHL EDGE stats, ranks in the 95th percentile in top skating speed (23.09 mph), 96th percentile in 20-22 mph bursts (51) and 91st percentile in total miles skated (134.54). While the rebuilding Sharks are not expected to make the postseason, the Canadiens are in the thick of the Eastern Conference Wild Card race, which could put Hutson over the top if his offensive numbers remain comparable to Celebrini.

Hart Trophy (most valuable player):

Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck is not only the leading candidate to win the Vezina Trophy, which would be his second consecutive season winning it and the third time of his career, but also an unexpected contender for the Hart Trophy. Hellebuyck leads the NHL in wins (25), save percentage (.926; minimum 20 games), saves (865), goals-against average (2.08) and shutouts (five). Per NHL EDGE stats, Hellebuyck is tied for third in high-danger save percentage (.844), tied for sixth in midrange save percentage (.915) and has the best goal differential at his position (plus-50). Although elite forwards MacKinnon, Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl of the Edmonton Oilers, Kirill Kaprizov (currently injured) and others are putting up outstanding offensive numbers, Hellebuyck has an outside chance to be the first Hart Trophy winner at the position since Carey Price of the Canadiens in 2015.

Vezina Trophy (top goalie):

Colorado Avalanche goalie Mackenzie Blackwood, acquired from the Sharks earlier this season before signing a five-year contract, is quietly emerging as a dark horse candidate for the Vezina Trophy with a .920 save percentage this season. He’s 8-1-1 with a .940 save percentage in 10 games with the Avalanche since the trade and also was an unsung hero for the rebuilding Sharks (earned points in nine of his 18 decisions with .911 save percentage, one shutout in 19 games). Per NHL EDGE stats, Blackwood ranks second in high-danger save percentage (.847) behind Ilya Samsonov of the Vegas Golden Knights (.860) and has the goal support of the best trio in the NHL (MacKinnon, Makar, Mikko Rantanen).

---

