Global Series Blog: Moritz Seider

Moritz Seider is keeping a blog for NHL.com during the 2023 NHL Global Series presented Fastenal. In his first entry, the Detroit Red Wings defenseman talks about the 5-4 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday before flying from Detroit to Stockholm late Saturday night, and his plans for this special trip that will see the Red Wings play the Ottawa Senators on Thursday and Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday.

Our trip over here was surprisingly good. We beat the time change and beat the clock as of right now, but I think it will hit us in a couple hours and then we will just try to stay awake and get some sleep during the night. Then hopefully we'll have a good time tomorrow to just reset and adjust and get ready for Thursday.

Lucas Raymond and I slept through the whole flight. We had dinner right after we took off and basically woke up with breakfast in our face the next morning, so it was pretty good. I think it was some kind of salmon and just a classic breakfast with some scrambled eggs and pancakes.

It's usually doesn't take me long to fall asleep and I was lucky enough to just sleep through the whole night, which is pretty rare. I think it would have been a little depressed flight if we had lost that game Saturday, so we were really happy with the outcome and obviously we have a big challenge here to fulfill what I think everyone is looking forward to that and definitely something to build from a win.

As for plans in the city, I'm a complete passenger. Just buckling up and wherever we go, we go, and I can't wait to see the city.

It's going to be huge and it's going to be a good balance for sure because we don't want to take this for granted. First of all, I think it's a huge honor for us, especially with the history of this club and to represent all the Swedish guys that played here and icons for this organization.

But other than that, we have a job to do here, too, winning hockey games against really good opponents. So I think we'll be prepared for Thursday and Friday and it's going to be a good fight.