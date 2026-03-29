Strome ties game in 3rd, gets shootout winner for Capitals against Golden Knights

Strome leveled the game 4-4 at 8:54 of the third period with a one-timer that got by Adin Hill with four seconds remaining on a power play. This came after the Capitals gave up a 3-0 lead and surrendered four consecutive goals to the Golden Knights.

Justin Sourdif had a goal and an assist, and Cole Hutson had two assists for the Capitals (37-28-9), who won their second straight game. Logan Thompson made 25 saves.

Jack Eichel had a goal and two assists, and Rasmus Andersson had a goal and an assist for the Golden Knights (32-26-16), who have lost three in a row and six of their past seven (1-4-2). Adin Hill made 17 saves.

Lapierre gave the Capitals a 1-0 lead at 6:06. Ivan Miroshnichenko won a board battle and tapped the puck to Lapierre, who drove to the net and beat Hill stick side.

Sourdif one-timed a Connor McMichael pass from below the goal line at 1:55 of the second period to make it 2-0 on the power play.

Anthony Beauvillier pushed it to 3-0 at 6:49 when he redirected a Ryan Leonard pass to the far post.

Nic Dowd, who was acquired March 5 from the Capitals, cut it to 3-1 at 10:38 with a short-handed goal. He stripped the puck from Leonard and shot underneath Thompson’s left arm. Andersson added another short-handed goal 25 seconds later at 11:03 to make it 3-2 after skating through the neutral zone through three defenders and working around Thompson, tucking the puck inside the right post.

Eichel tied the game 3-3 at 13:18, collecting an Andersson rebound and finishing a wrist shot into the net.

Mitch Marner gave the Golden Knights a 4-3 lead 31 seconds into the third period with a shot from below the blue line through a pair of screens underneath Thompson’s blocker on the power play.

Washington forward Aliaksei Protas did not return to the game after a head-to-head collision with Dowd on a puck pursuit along the boards with 1:10 remaining in the first period.