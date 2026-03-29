Strome ties game in 3rd, gets shootout winner for Capitals against Golden Knights

Sourdif has goal, assist for Washington; Vegas has lost 6 of past 7

Capitals at Golden Knights | Recap

By Paul Delos Santos
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

LAS VEGAS – Dylan Strome scored the game-tying goal and the lone goal in the shootout, and the Washington Capitals recovered for a 5-4 victory against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday.

Strome leveled the game 4-4 at 8:54 of the third period with a one-timer that got by Adin Hill with four seconds remaining on a power play. This came after the Capitals gave up a 3-0 lead and surrendered four consecutive goals to the Golden Knights.

Justin Sourdif had a goal and an assist, and Cole Hutson had two assists for the Capitals (37-28-9), who won their second straight game. Logan Thompson made 25 saves.

Jack Eichel had a goal and two assists, and Rasmus Andersson had a goal and an assist for the Golden Knights (32-26-16), who have lost three in a row and six of their past seven (1-4-2). Adin Hill made 17 saves.

Lapierre gave the Capitals a 1-0 lead at 6:06. Ivan Miroshnichenko won a board battle and tapped the puck to Lapierre, who drove to the net and beat Hill stick side.

Sourdif one-timed a Connor McMichael pass from below the goal line at 1:55 of the second period to make it 2-0 on the power play.

Anthony Beauvillier pushed it to 3-0 at 6:49 when he redirected a Ryan Leonard pass to the far post.

Nic Dowd, who was acquired March 5 from the Capitals, cut it to 3-1 at 10:38 with a short-handed goal. He stripped the puck from Leonard and shot underneath Thompson’s left arm. Andersson added another short-handed goal 25 seconds later at 11:03 to make it 3-2 after skating through the neutral zone through three defenders and working around Thompson, tucking the puck inside the right post.

Eichel tied the game 3-3 at 13:18, collecting an Andersson rebound and finishing a wrist shot into the net.

Mitch Marner gave the Golden Knights a 4-3 lead 31 seconds into the third period with a shot from below the blue line through a pair of screens underneath Thompson’s blocker on the power play.

Washington forward Aliaksei Protas did not return to the game after a head-to-head collision with Dowd on a puck pursuit along the boards with 1:10 remaining in the first period.

Latest News

Flames ease past Canucks, push point streak to 6

Kerfoot, Cooley each scores twice, Mammoth cruise past Kings to pad Western wild-card lead

Tippett has hat trick, Flyers hold off Red Wings late push in 3rd period

Pastrnak runs point streak to 12, Bruins hold off Wild

Holloway has goal, assist as Blues cruise past Maple Leafs to win 4th straight

Perfetti breaks tie in 3rd, Jets cool off Avalanche