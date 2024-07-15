Byfield signs 5-year, $31.25 million contract with Kings

Quinton Byfield signed a five-year, $31.25 million contract with the Los Angeles Kings on Monday. It has an average annual value of $6.25 million.

The 21-year-old forward, who was a restricted free agent, set NHL career highs in goals (20), assists (35) and points (55) in 80 regular-season games last season. He also had four assists in five Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Selected by Los Angeles with the No. 2 pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, Byfield has 88 points (28 goals, 60 assists) in 179 regular-season games, and eight points (one goal, seven assists) in 13 playoff games.