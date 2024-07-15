Byfield signs 5-year, $31.25 million contract with Kings

21-year-old forward was restricted free agent, had career-high 55 points last season

Quinton Byfield free agent

© Leila Devlin/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Quinton Byfield signed a five-year, $31.25 million contract with the Los Angeles Kings on Monday. It has an average annual value of $6.25 million.

The 21-year-old forward, who was a restricted free agent, set NHL career highs in goals (20), assists (35) and points (55) in 80 regular-season games last season. He also had four assists in five Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Selected by Los Angeles with the No. 2 pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, Byfield has 88 points (28 goals, 60 assists) in 179 regular-season games, and eight points (one goal, seven assists) in 13 playoff games.

Related Content

NHL Free Agent Tracker

2024-25 NHL Trade Tracker

Free Agency

NHL Free Agent Tracker

Schneider signs 2-year, $4.4 million contract with Rangers 

Necas, Luukkonen among 14 players to file for NHL salary arbitration

Moser signs 2-year, $6.75 million contract with Lightning, avoids hearing

Suter signs 1-year, $775,000 contract with Blues

Hayton signs 2-year, $5.3 million contract with Utah Hockey Club

Tarasenko credits Kane with help in decision to sign with Red Wings

Tolvanen, Catton each signs contract with Kraken

Blackhawks 'elevated our group' in free agency, GM Davidson says

Tarasenko signs 2-year, $9.5 million contract with Red Wings

Devils confident after going through 'punch list' of needed changes

Stolarz signs 2-year, $5 million contract with Maple Leafs

Carrier signs 6-year, $12 million contract with Hurricanes

Lundell signs 6-year contract with Panthers

Top July 1 acquisitions debated by NHL.com

Pinto signs 2-year, $7.5 million contract with Senators

Atkinson signs 1-year, $900,000 contract with Lightning

Lightning ‘just have to look forward’ after Stamkos departure, Hedman says