Suter signs 1-year, $775,000 contract with Blues

Ryan Suter signed a one-year contract with the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday. It has a base salary of $775,000 and includes up to $2.225 million in performance bonuses.

The 39-year-old defenseman had 17 points (two goals, 15 assists) and averaged 18:56 of ice time in 82 games last season for the Dallas Stars, who bought out the final season of his four-year, $14.6 million contract on June 28. It was the fewest points and average ice time Suter has had since his rookie season in 2005-06 (16 points, 17:21 of ice time).

Selected by the Nashville Predators with the No. 7 pick in the 2003 NHL Draft, Suter has 681 points (105 goals, 576 assists) in 1,444 regular-season games for the Predators, Minnesota Wild and Stars, and 44 points (seven goals, 37 assists) in 133 playoff games.

Suter has played the most regular-season games among active players who have never won the Stanley Cup.