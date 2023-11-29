ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Wild won their first game under coach John Hynes and ended a seven-game losing streak with a 3-1 victory against the St. Louis Blues at Xcel Energy Center on Tuesday.
Wild top Blues in 1st game under Hynes, end losing streak at 7
Gustavsson makes 21 saves for 1st win since Oct. 24 for Minnesota
Hynes replaced Dean Evason, who was fired on Monday along with assistant coach Bob Woods.
Joel Eriksson Ek, Frederick Gaudreau and Matt Boldy scored for Minnesota (6-10-4), which was 0-5-2 during the streak. Filip Gustavsson made 21 saves for his first win since Oct. 24
Colton Parayko scored for St. Louis (11-9-1), which has lost two of three. Jordan Binnington made 34 saves.
Eriksson Ek gave the Wild a 1-0 lead at 2:41 of the first period. He was left all alone in the bottom of the right circle following a 4-on-2 rush and scored with a one-timer off a pass from Mats Zuccarello from behind the net.
Parayko tied it 1-1 at 10:30 with a shot from the top of the right circle that went under the left arm of Gustavsson.
Gaudreau put Minnesota back in front 2-1 at 18:10 with a shot through a screen by Marcus Foligno.
The Wild preserved the lead midway through the third period when they successfully killed off a four-minute power play for the Blues after Matt Boldy was assessed a double minor for high-sticking.
Minnesota, which entered the game last in the NHL on the penalty kill (66.7 percent), went 4-for-4 against St. Louis' power play.
Boldy pushed it to 3-1 at 17:08 of the third, receiving a stretch pass from Jonas Brodin and beating Binnington glove side on a breakaway. It was his second goal this season and first since Oct. 14.