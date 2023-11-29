Wild top Blues in 1st game under Hynes, end losing streak at 7

Hynes replaced Dean Evason, who was fired on Monday along with assistant coach Bob Woods.

Joel Eriksson Ek, Frederick Gaudreau and Matt Boldy scored for Minnesota (6-10-4), which was 0-5-2 during the streak. Filip Gustavsson made 21 saves for his first win since Oct. 24

Colton Parayko scored for St. Louis (11-9-1), which has lost two of three. Jordan Binnington made 34 saves.

Eriksson Ek gave the Wild a 1-0 lead at 2:41 of the first period. He was left all alone in the bottom of the right circle following a 4-on-2 rush and scored with a one-timer off a pass from Mats Zuccarello from behind the net.

Parayko tied it 1-1 at 10:30 with a shot from the top of the right circle that went under the left arm of Gustavsson.

Gaudreau put Minnesota back in front 2-1 at 18:10 with a shot through a screen by Marcus Foligno.

The Wild preserved the lead midway through the third period when they successfully killed off a four-minute power play for the Blues after Matt Boldy was assessed a double minor for high-sticking.

Minnesota, which entered the game last in the NHL on the penalty kill (66.7 percent), went 4-for-4 against St. Louis' power play.

Boldy pushed it to 3-1 at 17:08 of the third, receiving a stretch pass from Jonas Brodin and beating Binnington glove side on a breakaway. It was his second goal this season and first since Oct. 14.