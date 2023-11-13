On Tap: Knoblauch to make Oilers coaching debut against Islanders

Welcome to NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the two games Monday.

Knoblauch makes Oilers debut

Kris Knoblauch will make his debut as coach of the Edmonton Oilers when they host the New York Islanders at Rogers Place (8:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, MSGSN). Knoblauch was hired to replace Jay Woodcroft on Sunday with Edmonton (3-9-1) struggling at the start the season. The Oilers were expected to be a Stanley Cup contender this season, but are seventh in the Pacific Division and eight points behind the St. Louis Blues and Arizona Coyotes, who are tied for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference. Knoblauch will be joined behind the bench by Hall of Fame defenseman Paul Coffey, who was hired to replace assistant Dave Manson. The Islanders (5-5-3) are playing the first of a four-game road trip. They have lost four straight (0-3-1), including 4-1 against the Washington Capitals on Saturday. -- Derek Van Diest, staff writer

It's getting late early for Islanders

The Islanders (5-5-3) and coach Lane Lambert play the Oilers having lost four straight games (0-3-1). They are seventh in the Metropolitan Division 10 days from Thanksgiving in the United States, a point in the schedule when those outside the Stanley Cup Playoff picture begin to face long odds of getting into the Field of 16. During their 4-1 loss to the Capitals on Saturday, chants of "Fire Lambert" were heard throughout UBS Arena. The Islanders have been a model of stability; their last in-season coaching change was when Jack Capuano was fired Jan. 17, 2017. But scoring (2.46 goals per game, 30th in the NHL) and special teams (22nd on the power play, 20th on the penalty kill) remain issues that could leave them out of the playoffs for just the second time in six seasons. -- Jon Lane, staff writer

Avalanche, Kraken coaches cranky with their teams

Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar and Seattle Kraken coach Dave Hakstol are unhappy with their teams entering their game at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle (10 p.m. ET; ROOT-NW, ALT, TVAS). The Avalanche (8-5-0) are coming off an 8-2 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Saturday, which included what Bednar called the worst third period he had seen in his eight seasons with Colorado. "It's just guys quitting and not doing what they're supposed to be doing, feeling sorry for themselves," he said. The Kraken (5-7-3) are coming off a 4-1 loss to the Oilers on Saturday. At one point during practice Sunday, Hakstol stopped a drill and used colorful language to urge his players to shoot the puck, according to the Seattle Times. -- Nicholas J. Cotsonika, columnist

Monday games

New York Islanders at Edmonton Oilers (8:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, MSGSN)

Knoblauch coached Oilers center Connor McDavid from 2012-15 with Erie of the Ontario Hockey League. He said he wants McDavid and his teammates to take a breath, relax and play hockey, because there has been too much pressure on them, and they've been feeling it. McDavid has 10 points (two goals, eight assists) in 11 games this season, tied for fifth on the Oilers. Defenseman Noah Dobson leads the Islanders with 12 points (four goals, eight assists) in 13 games.

Colorado Avalanche at Seattle Kraken (10 p.m. ET; ROOT-NW, ALT, TVAS)

Kraken forward Jaden Schwartz has goals in four straight games and has 12 points (six goals, six assists) during a nine-game point streak, the longest of his NHL career. The Avalanche are 2-5-0 in their past seven games after opening the season with a six-game winning streak, which included a 4-1 win at Seattle on Oct. 17. The Kraken defeated the Avalanche, then the defending Stanley Cup champions, in seven games in the Western Conference First Round last season.