17 games to be nationally televised this week

TUESDAY, NOV. 28

Carolina Hurricanes at Philadelphia Flyers (7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+): The Hurricanes lead the Flyers by one point heading into this key Metropolitan Division matchup at Wells Fargo Center. Carolina has won five consecutive road games against Philadelphia, which is its second-longest active streak against an opponent, behind a six-game road run against the New York Islanders. Hurricanes forward Sebastian Aho (No. 35 pick) and Flyers forward Travis Konecny (No. 24) rank fourth and eighth, respectively, in points among players selected in the 2015 NHL Draft. Aho has 485 points (223 goals, 262 assists) in 537 regular-season games, including 26 points (13 goals, 13 assists) in 27 games against the Flyers. Konecny has 347 points (152 goals, 195 assists) in 509 regular-season games, including 16 points (eight goals, eight assists) in 25 games against the Hurricanes. Carolina’s Brent Burns needs three assists to become the 17th defenseman, and first among active players, to reach 600 in the NHL (Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Erik Karlsson is five assists from 600).

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 29

Detroit Red Wings at New York Rangers (7:30 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT): The Rangers and Red Wings will renew their Original Six rivalry at Madison Square Garden. New York is 6-1-0 at home this season, including a 5-3 victory against Detroit on Nov. 7. Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin is 3-0-1 with a 1.47 goals-against average, .939 save percentage and one shutout in four career games (all starts) against the Red Wings. With 162 goals at Madison Square Garden (regular season and playoffs), forward Chris Kreider trails only Rod Gilbert (165) for the most in Rangers history. Detroit forward Alex DeBrincat needs one goal to reach 200 in his career. Red Wings defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere has six points (one goal, five assists) in his past two games, including a four-point (one goal, three assists) performance in a 4-1 win against the Minnesota Wild on Sunday. Detroit forward Lucas Raymond is currently on a six-game point streak (four goals, two assists).

THURSDAY, NOV. 30

New York Islanders at Carolina Hurricanes (7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+): The Islanders and Hurricanes meet in a rematch of last season’s Eastern Conference First Round, which Carolina won in six games. The Hurricanes also rallied from a three-goal deficit to defeat New York 4-3 in overtime in their first meeting this season on Nov. 4. The Hurricanes have won four straight regular-season games against the Islanders dating to last season. Forward Jordan Staal has 32 points (eight goals, 24 assists) in 36 career games with Carolina against New York. Forward Brock Nelson leads the Islanders with 24 points (13 goals, 11 assists) in 34 career games against the Hurricanes.

SATURDAY, DEC. 2

Boston Bruins at Toronto Maple Leafs (7 p.m. ET; SN, NESN, NHLN): Bruins forward David Pastrnak and Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews will meet for the 17th time in the regular season when these Original Six rivals face off for the second time this season. Boston (8-7-1) and Toronto (8-6-2) has each won eight of the first 16 games with Pastrnak and Matthews in the lineup, with the Bruins winning 3-2 in a shootout at home on Nov. 2. Pastrnak had 17 points (11 goals, six assists) in the first 16 games, and Matthews had 19 points (10 goals, nine assists). This visit to Toronto will come one day after the 99th anniversary of the Bruins' first game, a 2-1 victory against the Montreal Maroons at Boston Arena on Dec. 1, 1924.

OTHER NATIONALLY TELEVISED GAMES

MONDAY NOV. 27

Florida Panthers at Ottawa Senators (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, BSFL)

Vegas Golden Knights at Calgary Flames (9:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN1, SNW, SCRIPPS)

TUESDAY, NOV. 28

Florida Panthers at Toronto Maple Leafs (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, TSN4, BSFL)

Vegas Golden Knights at Edmonton Oilers (9 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNW, SCRIPPS)

THURSDAY, NOV. 30

Florida Panthers at Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, BSFL)

Vegas Golden Knights at Vancouver Canucks (10 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNP, SCRIPPS)

SATURDAY, DEC. 2

Tampa Bay Lightning at Dallas Stars (2 p.m. ET; BSSUN, BSSW, NHLN, SN)

Chicago Blackhawks at Winnipeg Jets (3 p.m. ET; TVAS, TSN3, NBCSCH)

Detroit Red Wings at Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, CITY, BSDET):

Seattle Kraken at Ottawa Senators (7 p.m. ET; SN1, TVAS2, ROOT-NW):

Vancouver Canucks at Calgary Flames (10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, CITY)

SUNDAY, DEC. 3

Chicago Blackhawks at Minnesota Wild (2 p.m. ET; BSWI, BSN, NHLN, NBCSCH, SN, TVAS)

San Jose Sharks at New York Rangers (6 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, MSG, TVAS)