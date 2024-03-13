Predators at Jets

PREDATORS (37-25-4) at JETS (41-18-5)
7:30 p.m. ET; SN, BSSO
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Gustav Nyquist
Anthony Beauvillier -- Colton Sissons -- Jason Zucker
Mark Jankowski -- Tommy Novak -- Luke Evangelista
Cole Smith -- Michael McCarron -- Kiefer Sherwood
Ryan McDonagh -- Roman Josi
Jeremy Lauzon -- Alexandre Carrier
Spencer Stastney -- Luke Schenn
Juuse Saros
Kevin Lankinen
Scratched: Tyson Barrie, Jaret Anderson-Dolan, Cody Glass
Injured: Dante Fabbro (upper body)
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Nikolaj Ehlers
Alex Iafallo -- Sean Monahan -- Tyler Toffoli
Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton
Vladislav Namestnikov -- Morgan Barron -- Cole Perfetti
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Brenden Dillon -- Neal Pionk
Dylan Samberg -- Colin Miller
Connor Hellebuyck
Laurent Brossoit
Scratched: Logan Stanley, Rasmus Kupari, Nate Schmidt, David Gustafsson
Injured: Gabriel Vilardi (upper body)
Status report
Fabbro, a defenseman, is out 2-3 weeks with an upper-body injury after being injured during a 4-3 overtime loss at the Minnesota Wild on Sunday. ... Stastney was recalled from Milwaukee of the American Hockey League on Tuesday and will enter the lineup. ... The Jets held an optional morning skate Wednesday. … Vilardi, a forward, did not skate and will miss his seventh straight game; he is working out off-ice but is not expected to skate for the next couple of days, Winnipeg coach Rick Bowness said. ... Hellebuyck will start for the third straight game.