Predators at Jets

PREDATORS (37-25-4) at JETS (41-18-5)

7:30 p.m. ET; SN, BSSO

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Gustav Nyquist

Anthony Beauvillier -- Colton Sissons -- Jason Zucker

Mark Jankowski -- Tommy Novak -- Luke Evangelista

Cole Smith -- Michael McCarron -- Kiefer Sherwood

Ryan McDonagh -- Roman Josi

Jeremy Lauzon -- Alexandre Carrier

Spencer Stastney -- Luke Schenn

Juuse Saros

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: Tyson Barrie, Jaret Anderson-Dolan, Cody Glass

Injured: Dante Fabbro (upper body)

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Nikolaj Ehlers

Alex Iafallo -- Sean Monahan -- Tyler Toffoli

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton

Vladislav Namestnikov -- Morgan Barron -- Cole Perfetti

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Brenden Dillon -- Neal Pionk

Dylan Samberg -- Colin Miller

Connor Hellebuyck

Laurent Brossoit

Scratched: Logan Stanley, Rasmus Kupari, Nate Schmidt, David Gustafsson

Injured: Gabriel Vilardi (upper body)

Status report

Fabbro, a defenseman, is out 2-3 weeks with an upper-body injury after being injured during a 4-3 overtime loss at the Minnesota Wild on Sunday. ... Stastney was recalled from Milwaukee of the American Hockey League on Tuesday and will enter the lineup. ... The Jets held an optional morning skate Wednesday. … Vilardi, a forward, did not skate and will miss his seventh straight game; he is working out off-ice but is not expected to skate for the next couple of days, Winnipeg coach Rick Bowness said. ... Hellebuyck will start for the third straight game.