Predators at Blackhawks

PREDATORS (45-29-5) at BLACKHAWKS (23-50-5)
8:30 p.m. ET; NBCSCH+ 2, BSSO
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Gustav Nyquist
Mark Jankowski -- Colton Sissons -- Jason Zucker
Anthony Beauvillier -- Tommy Novak -- Luke Evangelista
Cole Smith -- Michael McCarron -- Kiefer Sherwood
Ryan McDonagh -- Roman Josi
Spencer Stastney -- Luke Schenn
Jeremy Lauzon -- Alexandre Carrier
Kevin Lankinen
Troy Grosenick
Scratched: Jaret Anderson-Dolan, Cody Glass, Tyson Barrie, Dante Fabbro, Juuse Saros
Injured: None
Blackhawks projected lineup
Nick Foligno -- Connor Bedard -- Philipp Kurashev
Lukas Reichel -- Tyler Johnson -- Andreas Athanasiou
Landon Slaggert -- Jason Dickinson -- Joey Anderson
Colin Blackwell -- MacKenzie Entwistle -- Ryan Donato
Alex Vlasic -- Seth Jones
Kevin Korchinski -- Jaycob Megna
Ethan Del Mastro -- Connor Murphy
Arvid Soderblom
Petr Mrazek
Scratched: Taylor Raddysh, Jarred Tinordi, Nikita Zaitsev
Injured: Reese Johnson (concussion)
Status report
The Predators did not hold a morning skate Friday. ... Lankinen will start; Saros, who had started 11 of the past 14 games, will not dress due to roster management. ... Grosenick was recalled from Milwaukee of the American Hockey League on Friday and will dress as the backup. ... Murphy will return after missing 35 games with a groin strain. ... Del Mastro was recalled from Rockford of the AHL on Thursday and will make his NHL debut. ... Soderblom will start after making 21 saves in relief of Mrazek in a 5-2 loss at the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday.