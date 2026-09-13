Ilya Protas eager to seize ‘big chance’ at Capitals training camp

“It's cool, but it's the best league in the world, and you’ve got to prove it and you’ve got to show it and you’ve got to deserve it and earn it,” Protas told NHL.com on Sunday following the first day of practice at Capitals rookie camp at McMullen Hockey Arena on the campus of the U.S. Naval Academy. “No one is going to give you that spot just for free. I know there is a big chance to make it, and I’ve just got to come to the camp and prove it and do my thing.”

Protas, a third-round pick (No. 75) in the 2024 NHL Draft, acknowledged, though, that this opportunity will bring increased expectations when training camp practices begin Thursday, expectations that he did not face in his first two camps with Washington.

And with those expectations comes pressure.

“It's a lot of nerves, I would say,” he said. “But I try to put them away when I step on the ice for practice and stuff like that, and just try to focus on hockey, not on what's going on in my head because I’ve just got to do what I do, show my best and leave everything out there every time I step on ice.”

Protas is following a path paved by his older brother Aliaksei Protas, a third-round pick (No. 91) in the 2019 NHL Draft who is entering his sixth season with Washington.

The brothers from Belarus are an imposing pair. Aliaksei, 25, is listed at 6-foot-6, 250 pounds. Ilya is listed at 6-6, 225, which is up from 6-5, 198 heading into last season.

However, Ilya says his true weight now is 230, and he’s not done growing.

“I am still,” Ilya said. “So, we will see.”

The Capitals are understandably excited about Ilya’s combination of size and offensive skill. As a first-year pro last season, Protas won the Dudley “Red” Garrett Memorial Award as the American Hockey League’s rookie of the year after leading the league’s rookies and all Hershey players with 66 points (29 goals, 37 assists), in 69 games.

That led to his call-up for the final week of the NHL season. Playing mostly in the middle of a behemoth line with his brother on his left wing and 6-4, 225-pound Tom Wilson on the right, Protas had four points (one goal, three assists) in four games, including three points (one goal, two assists) in a 6-3 victory at the Pittsburgh Penguins on April 11.