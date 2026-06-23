Panthers ‘not done’ after trade for Brady Tkachuk, GM says 

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- The Florida Panthers are “not done” after acquiring Brady Tkachuk from the Ottawa Senators, general manager Bill Zito said Tuesday.

The blockbuster trade on Sunday wasn’t simply about uniting the 26-year-old forward with his older brother Matthew Tkachuk in Florida, which intends to be Stanley Cup contenders again after its run of three consecutive Stanley Cup Final appearances, including winning back-to-back championships in 2024 and 2025. The Panthers (40-38-4) were unable to overcome a rash of injuries this season and missed the playoffs.

Zito said he feels “great” about how the roster looks after adding the former Senators captain, but he made clear there are more moves to come.

“We have all the (pro scouts) in town actually a little early,” Zito said. “Every day we sit back there and play fantasy hockey trying to figure out ways to improve, and we'll continue to do that. We're not done.”

Florida could try to be active at the 2026 Upper Deck NHL Draft at KeyBank Center in Buffalo on Friday (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS) and Saturday (11 a.m. ET; NHLN, ESPN+, SN), though it does not have a first-round selection after including the No. 9 pick and No. 25 selection (acquired from the Seattle Kraken for forward Mackie Samoskevich) in the Tkachuk trade. The Panthers will also have opportunities to upgrade through free agency beginning July 1.

“We'll be very focused and very thorough in how we evaluate each position moving forward,” Zito said. “And as you add more and more pieces, the cap shrinks more and more, so your margin of error is gone -- and we have to get it right.

“So, it's a little bit of a daunting task. It's actually a lot of fun. And kudos to our scouts for the jobs that they've done to be able to identify players and keep the train going.”