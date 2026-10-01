With Allen's help, Daws 'ready to go' in crease for Devils

First-year general manager Sunny Mehta believes the organization has finally created a path for Daws, who has a 2.82 goals-against average, .899 save percentage and six shutouts in 142 career AHL games spanning five seasons.

"There's nothing more frustrating when you have prospects who develop and then they don't have a path in front of them," Mehta said. "He's got a path in front of him right now. It's going to be up to him to decide what to do with that opportunity, but the opportunity is there."

Daws will not have to navigate it alone.

Allen is well traveled in the NHL, playing 497 games with the St. Louis Blues, Montreal Canadiens and Devils. He has been with the Devils since being traded to New Jersey on March 8, 2024.

He's expected to carry most of the workload, but he also has embraced the responsibility of helping Daws establish himself.

"I think he has super high-end potential in this League," Allen said. "He just needs a chance to go and to run, and I take pride in that."

Their relationship has developed despite circumstances that could have created tension. When Allen arrived in New Jersey, Daws was sent back to Utica. Allen recognized that Daws could have viewed him as the veteran standing in the way of his NHL opportunity.

Instead, Allen has become a mentor.

Daws regularly asks about Allen's preparation and experiences, even though their goaltending styles are different.

"He's an unbelievable person, and he's had success in this League for so many years," Daws said. "It's fun for me to pick his brain and ask him questions. Any kind of information I can pick up from him is awesome."