With Allen's help, Daws 'ready to go' in crease for Devils

Brodeur pointed to Daws' size (6-foot-4, 205 pounds), athleticism and previous NHL experience, including 55 games, as evidence that he can handle the next step. Coach Sheldon Keefe also noticed an increased sense of urgency from Daws at the start of on-ice sessions of training camp on Sept. 17.
"I thought Daws ... it was the best practice I've seen him have in my time here," Keefe said. "That shows me this is a determined guy that's focused and ready to take his opportunity."
Poirier could provide protection if the plan encounters trouble, but the season will begin with their faith placed primarily in Allen and Daws. The Devils also named Dan Stewart as goaltending coach on July 15. The 50-year-old spent the past six seasons with the Blues organization.
Daws must demonstrate that years of development have prepared him to become an NHL regular. Allen must prove he can handle an increased workload. He started 36 games for the Devils last season, the most since he started 41 for Montreal in 2022-23.
"If this makes any sense, I think I love the game more than I ever have," Allen said. "The appreciation for being in the League at this point in your career means a lot more to you than I think (it) did when I was 23, when I was starting.
"I feel like there's things where I can help (Daws) to try to blossom him into the goalie he can be because I think he has untapped potential."
After five years of chasing that opportunity, Daws understands what's at stake.
Now, he has to make certain his chance doesn't come and go.
"The pressure here is a lot different than in the American (Hockey) League, but that's what you're playing for," Daws said. "You want the pressure to be as high as possible because that means you're doing something right. At the end of the day, you got to go out there and save as many pucks coming your way as you can."