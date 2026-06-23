Burke’s extensive impact throughout sport led to Hockey Hall of Fame nod

Burke, who will turn 71 on June 30, will go into the Hall as a Builder. Former NHL forwards Patrice Bergeron and Keith Tkachuk and goaltenders Carey Price and Pekka Rinne, and former United States women’s forward Cindy Curley will also be inducted in the Class of 2026.

A native of Providence, Rhode Island, Burke was also inducted into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame in 2023.

Burke probably got plenty of texts on Monday. Former NHL coach and general manager Lou Lamoriello, who’s known Burke for years, was one of the senders.

“Certainly, a lot of pride, knowing him for so many years,” he said of Burke.

Lamoriello, who was most recently president and general manager for the New York Islanders for seven seasons (2018-25), was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame as a Builder in 2009.

“I think I go back with him when he was probably 14, 15 years old, watching him play midget hockey in Edina (Minnesota) and in Detroit. Then coming to Providence College certainly (where Lamoriello coached Burke). The relationship has never left,” Lamoriello said. “Those ties have a way of staying with you.”

This year’s induction ceremony will be in Toronto on Nov. 9.

Since Aug. 29, 2023, Burke has been executive director of the Professional Women’s Hockey League Players Association, the player union of the Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL). He’s also been a big proponent of LGBTQ+ rights. He established the You Can Play project, which targets homophobia and promotes safety and inclusion in sports, in honor of his late son, Brendan.

Burke said the work he’s doing with the PWHLPA and You Can Play “are on the same level” as everything else he’s done.

“My hockey career’s never been separated from those other things,” he said. “When you have a son or daughter who’s gay, they come out, you have to become an advocate instantly or you’re not doing your job as a parent. So, to me, that was just as important as anything else I’ve ever worked on.”