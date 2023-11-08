McAvoy 4-game suspension upheld by Commissioner Bettman after appeal

Latest News

Wild acquire Bogosian from Lightning, trade Addison to Sharks

Wild acquire Bogosian from Lightning, trade Addison to Sharks in separate deals
Calen Addison traded to Sharks by Wild for Adam Raska, draft pick

Addison traded to Sharks by Wild for Raska, draft pick
Buzz: Kuznetsov, Zub each game-time decision tonight

NHL Buzz: Kuznetsov game-time decision for Capitals
Colton fined maximum for cross-checking

Colton fined $5,000 for actions in Avalanche game
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
Weekes: Pluses, minuses for TNT games Wednesday

Pluses, minuses for Panthers-Capitals, Kings-Golden Knights
On Tap: Tkachuk, Senators get big test in Maple Leafs

NHL On Tap: Tkachuk, Senators get big test in Maple Leafs
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections
Avalanche pull away from Devils in 3rd period

Avalanche pull away in 3rd period, defeat Devils
Sharks defeat Flyers for 1st win of season, end 11-game skid

Sharks defeat Flyers for 1st win of season, end 11-game skid
Penguins combine for shutout to end Ducks 6-game winning streak

Penguins combine for shutout to end Ducks 6-game winning streak
Keller has 2 points, Coyotes edge Kraken in shootout

Keller sparks Coyotes in shootout win against Kraken
Flames score 4 straight, recover to top Predators

Flames score 4 straight, recover for win against Predators
Connor scores twice for Jets in win against Blues

Connor scores twice for Jets in win against Blues
Hughes' strong play for Canucks at both ends of ice reminiscent of Orr

Hughes' strong play for Canucks at both ends of ice reminiscent of Orr
Mailbag: Patrick Kane's effectiveness; Canucks have look of contender

Mailbag: Patrick Kane's effectiveness; Canucks have look of contender
Hitchcock's work ethic as coach at every level paved way to Hall of Fame

Hitchcock's work ethic as coach at every level paved way to Hall of Fame
Wild score 2 quick goals in 3rd, top Islanders

Wild break tie with 2 quick goals in 3rd, defeat Islanders

McAvoy 4-game suspension upheld by Commissioner Bettman after appeal

Bruins defenseman received match penalty for illegal check to the head against Panthers' Ekman-Larsson

NHL-Shield
By NHL Public Relations
@PR_NHL

NEW YORK – National Hockey League Commissioner Gary Bettman today upheld the four-game suspension that was assessed to Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy for an illegal check to the head of Florida Panthers defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson during NHL Game No. 130 in Boston on Monday, Oct. 30.

Commissioner Bettman heard McAvoy’s appeal of the original decision, assessed Oct. 31, at a hearing on Nov. 7.

The incident occurred at 9:24 of the third period. McAvoy was assessed a match penalty.

The Commissioner’s complete ruling is available here.