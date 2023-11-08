McAvoy 4-game suspension upheld by Commissioner Bettman after appeal

NEW YORK – National Hockey League Commissioner Gary Bettman today upheld the four-game suspension that was assessed to Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy for an illegal check to the head of Florida Panthers defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson during NHL Game No. 130 in Boston on Monday, Oct. 30.

Commissioner Bettman heard McAvoy’s appeal of the original decision, assessed Oct. 31, at a hearing on Nov. 7.

The incident occurred at 9:24 of the third period. McAvoy was assessed a match penalty.

The Commissioner’s complete ruling is available here.