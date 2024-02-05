Toronto Maple Leafs will host their annual Outdoor Practice presented by Sport Chek at Nathan Phillips Square

WHAT: The Toronto Maple Leafs will host their annual Outdoor Practice presented by Sport Chek at Nathan Phillips Square this weekend. The three-day event will include a packed schedule of activities at one of Toronto’s most iconic outdoor rinks to celebrate the game of hockey at all levels. All programming from Thursday, February 8 to Saturday, February 10 is free to attend. Due to limited capacity, fans are encouraged to arrive early. 

The weekend will debut with the PWHL Toronto Skills Competition presented by Canadian Tire followed by the Outdoor Practice at 12 p.m. on Thursday. Fans can also look forward to the Blue & White Alumni Game presented by YETI, the Rogers Viewing Party, Activation Alley with food and beverage stations, skate rentals, autograph signings and more throughout the weekend.

WHO: Toronto Maple Leafs team and coaching staff

Toronto Maple Leafs alumni

Members of the PWHL Toronto team

Carlton the Bear, Toronto Maple Leafs Mascot

WHEN: Thursday, February 8, 2024

10 a.m.                                     Media registration opens (tent on the south side of the Square’s stage)

10 a.m. – 3 p.m.                       Activation Alley

10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.            PWHL Toronto Skills Competition presented by Canadian Tire

12 p.m. – 1 p.m.                       Toronto Maple Leafs Outdoor Practice presented by Sport Chek 

Friday, February 9, 2024

10 a.m. – 3 p.m.                       Activation Alley, including a Leafs Alumni signing session

Saturday, February 10, 2024

12 a.m.                     Media registration opens (tent on the south side of the Square’s stage)

12 p.m. – 9 p.m.       Activation Alley, including a Leafs Alumni signing session

1 p.m. – 2 p.m.         Blue & White Alumni Game presented by YETI

6 p.m. – 10 p.m.       Rogers Viewing Party: Leafs vs. Senators

WHERE: Nathan Phillips Square, 100 Queen Street West, Toronto, ON, M5H 2N2

Parking on site is not available.

