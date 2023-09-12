News Feed

Maple Leafs Sign Head Coach Sheldon Keefe To Multi-Year Extension
Maple Leafs Sign Defenceman Simon Benoit
Maple Leafs Re-sign Auston Matthews To Four-year Contract Extension
Maple Leafs Mourn Loss of Rodion Amirov
Maple Leafs Sign First-round Pick Easton Cowan To Entry-level Contract
Maple Leafs x Red Wings 2023 Pre-season Game Rescheduled
Maple Leafs Sign Goaltender Martin Jones to a one-year Contract
Maple Leafs Re-sign Nicholas Abruzzese to A Two-year, Two-way Contract
Maple Leafs add Guy Boucher and Mike Van Ryn to Coaching Staff
Maple Leafs Hire Derek Clancey as Assistant GM, Player Personnel
John Gruden Named Head Coach of Toronto Marlies
Maple Leafs Sign Forward Dylan Gambrell
Maple Leafs Sign Forward Max Domi
Maple Leafs Sign Forward Tyler Bertuzzi
Maple Leafs Sign Defenceman John Klingberg to One-year Contract
Maple Leafs Sign Four Players
Maple Leafs Sign Forward Ryan Reaves
Maple Leafs Announce 2023 Development Camp Roster

Toronto Maple Leafs Announce 2023 Prospects Tournament Roster

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced today the club’s 26-man roster that will participate in the 2023 Traverse City Prospect Tournament at Centre ICE Arena in Traverse City, MI.

The roster includes a total of 14 forwards, nine defencemen and three goaltenders. The Maple Leafs will compete in the four-team tournament (Columbus Blue Jackets, Dallas Stars, Detroit Red Wings) from September 14 to 17.

The team will practice at 12:30 p.m. at Ford Performance Centre on Wednesday, September 13 before travelling to Traverse City. 

 This year’s roster will include two draft picks from the 2023 NHL Draft (Easton Cowan and Noah Chadwick), three draft picks from the 2022 NHL Draft (Fraser Minten, Dennis Hildeby, Brandon Lisowsky), three draft picks from the 2021 (Matthew Knies, Ty Voit, Vyacheslav Peksa), five draft picks from the 2020 NHL Draft (Roni Hirvonen, Topi Niemelä, William Villeneuve, Dmitry Ovchinnikov, Ryan Tverberg), and one draft pick from the 2019 NHL Draft (Mikko Kokkonen).

Toronto Marlies head coach John Gruden will oversee the team along with coaching staff from across the organization, including Michael Dyck, Eric Wellwood, Hannu Toivonen, Troy Paquette, and Harry Mahesh.

The Maple Leafs 2023 Traverse City Tournament roster is attached.

2023 Prospects Tournament Schedule
DATE
TIME
OPPONENT
Thursday, Sept. 14
3:30 p.m.
Columbus
Friday, Sept. 15
6:30 p.m
Dallas
Sunday, Sept. 17
2:00 p.m
Detroit
MAPLE LEAFS ANNOUNCE 2023 ROOKIE TOURNAMENT ROSTER
