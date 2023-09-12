Toronto Maple Leafs Announce 2023 Prospects Tournament Roster

The roster includes a total of 14 forwards, nine defencemen and three goaltenders. The Maple Leafs will compete in the four-team tournament (Columbus Blue Jackets, Dallas Stars, Detroit Red Wings) from September 14 to 17.

The team will practice at 12:30 p.m. at Ford Performance Centre on Wednesday, September 13 before travelling to Traverse City.

This year’s roster will include two draft picks from the 2023 NHL Draft (Easton Cowan and Noah Chadwick), three draft picks from the 2022 NHL Draft (Fraser Minten, Dennis Hildeby, Brandon Lisowsky), three draft picks from the 2021 (Matthew Knies, Ty Voit, Vyacheslav Peksa), five draft picks from the 2020 NHL Draft (Roni Hirvonen, Topi Niemelä, William Villeneuve, Dmitry Ovchinnikov, Ryan Tverberg), and one draft pick from the 2019 NHL Draft (Mikko Kokkonen).

Toronto Marlies head coach John Gruden will oversee the team along with coaching staff from across the organization, including Michael Dyck, Eric Wellwood, Hannu Toivonen, Troy Paquette, and Harry Mahesh.

The Maple Leafs 2023 Traverse City Tournament roster is attached.