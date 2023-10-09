Maple Leafs Announce Staff Updates

McElhinney joins the Maple Leaf’s staff following a 16-year career in professional hockey. The 40-year-old suited up in 249 regular season NHL games split between the Tampa Bay Lightning, Carolina Hurricanes, the Maple Leafs, Columbus Blue Jackets, Phoenix Coyotes, Ottawa Senators, Anaheim Ducks and Calgary Flames, captured two Stanley Cups with Tampa Bay (2020 and 2021) and represented Canada at the 2018 IIHF World Championship.

Muzzin originally joined the Maple Leafs in a trade with the Los Angeles Kings in January of 2019. In 683 regular season games between Los Angeles and Toronto, the Woodstock, Ontario, native recorded 294 points (69 goals, 225 assists) while adding 28 points (11 goals, 17 assists) through 72 career playoff games. Muzzin won the 2014 Stanley Cup with Los Angeles and helped Canada capture gold medals at the at the 2015 IIHF World Championship and the 2016 World Cup of Hockey.

Bourque joined the Maple Leafs’ scouting staff in the 2022-23 season after a 17-year playing career.