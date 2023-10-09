News Feed

Maple Leafs Announce 2023 Training Camp Roster

Maple Leafs Announce 2023-24 Television and Radio Broadcast Schedule

Toronto Maple Leafs Announce 2023 Prospects Tournament Roster

Maple Leafs Complete Trade With Vancouver Canucks

Maple Leafs Sign Sheldon Keefe To Multi-Year Contract Extension

Maple Leafs Sign Defenceman Simon Benoit

Maple Leafs Re-sign Auston Matthews To Four-year Contract Extension

Maple Leafs Mourn Loss of Rodion Amirov

Maple Leafs Sign First-round Pick Easton Cowan To Entry-level Contract

Maple Leafs x Red Wings 2023 Pre-season Game Rescheduled

Maple Leafs Sign Goaltender Martin Jones to a one-year Contract

Maple Leafs Re-sign Nicholas Abruzzese to A Two-year, Two-way Contract

Maple Leafs add Guy Boucher and Mike Van Ryn to Coaching Staff

Maple Leafs Hire Derek Clancey As Assistant GM, Player Personnel

John Gruden Named Head Coach of Toronto Marlies

Maple Leafs Sign Forward Dylan Gambrell

Maple Leafs Sign Forward Max Domi

Maple Leafs Sign Forward Tyler Bertuzzi

Maple Leafs Announce Staff Updates

Toronto Maple Leafs General Manager Brad Treliving announced today that Curtis McElhinney has been hired as the Director of Goaltending Development and Scouting, Jake Muzzin has been named a Pro Scout and Chris Bourque will assume a new role as a College Free Agent Scout.

McElhinney joins the Maple Leaf’s staff following a 16-year career in professional hockey. The 40-year-old suited up in 249 regular season NHL games split between the Tampa Bay Lightning, Carolina Hurricanes, the Maple Leafs, Columbus Blue Jackets, Phoenix Coyotes, Ottawa Senators, Anaheim Ducks and Calgary Flames, captured two Stanley Cups with Tampa Bay (2020 and 2021) and represented Canada at the 2018 IIHF World Championship.

Muzzin originally joined the Maple Leafs in a trade with the Los Angeles Kings in January of 2019. In 683 regular season games between Los Angeles and Toronto, the Woodstock, Ontario, native recorded 294 points (69 goals, 225 assists) while adding 28 points (11 goals, 17 assists) through 72 career playoff games. Muzzin won the 2014 Stanley Cup with Los Angeles and helped Canada capture gold medals at the at the 2015 IIHF World Championship and the 2016 World Cup of Hockey.

Bourque joined the Maple Leafs’ scouting staff in the 2022-23 season after a 17-year playing career.