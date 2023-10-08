Maple Leafs Complete Trade With Vancouver Canucks

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced today that the hockey club has traded forward Sam Lafferty to the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for Vancouver’s fifth-round selection in the 2024 NHL Draft.

Lafferty, 28, recorded six points (two goals, four assists) in 19 regular season games with the Maple Leafs during the 2022-23 season and added three points (one goal, two assists) in nine playoff games. The Hollidaysburg, PA native has posted 59 points (23 goals, 36 assists) through 210 career regular season NHL games split between Toronto, Chicago and Pittsburgh.