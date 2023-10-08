Maple Leafs Complete Trade With Vancouver Canucks

News Feed

Maple Leafs Announce 2023 Training Camp Roster

Maple Leafs Announce 2023 Training Camp Roster
Maple Leafs Announce 2023-24 Television and Radio Broadcast Schedule

Maple Leafs Announce 2023-24 Television and Radio Broadcast Schedule
Toronto Maple Leafs Announce 2023 Prospects Tournament Roster

Toronto Maple Leafs Announce 2023 Prospects Tournament Roster
Maple Leafs Sign Sheldon Keefe To Multi-Year Contract Extension

Maple Leafs Sign Head Coach Sheldon Keefe To Multi-Year Extension
Maple Leafs Sign Defenceman Simon Benoit

Maple Leafs Sign Defenceman Simon Benoit
Maple Leafs Re-sign Auston Matthews To Four-year Contract Extension

Maple Leafs Re-sign Auston Matthews To Four-year Contract Extension
Maple Leafs Mourn Loss of Rodion Amirov

Maple Leafs Mourn Loss of Rodion Amirov
Maple Leafs Sign First-round Pick Easton Cowan To Entry-level Contract

Maple Leafs Sign First-round Pick Easton Cowan To Entry-level Contract
Maple Leafs x Red Wings 2023 Pre-season Game Rescheduled

Maple Leafs x Red Wings 2023 Pre-season Game Rescheduled
Maple Leafs Sign Goaltender Martin Jones to a one-year Contract

Maple Leafs Sign Goaltender Martin Jones to a one-year Contract
Maple Leafs Re-sign Nicholas Abruzzese to A Two-year, Two-way Contract

Maple Leafs Re-sign Nicholas Abruzzese to A Two-year, Two-way Contract
Maple Leafs add Guy Boucher and Mike Van Ryn to Coaching Staff

Maple Leafs add Guy Boucher and Mike Van Ryn to Coaching Staff
Maple Leafs Hire Derek Clancey As Assistant GM, Player Personnel

Maple Leafs Hire Derek Clancey as Assistant GM, Player Personnel
John Gruden Named Head Coach of Toronto Marlies

John Gruden Named Head Coach of Toronto Marlies
Maple Leafs Sign Forward Dylan Gambrell

Maple Leafs Sign Forward Dylan Gambrell
Maple Leafs Sign Forward Max Domi

Maple Leafs Sign Forward Max Domi
Maple Leafs Sign Forward Tyler Bertuzzi

Maple Leafs Sign Forward Tyler Bertuzzi
Maple Leafs Sign Defenceman John Klingberg to One-year Contract

Maple Leafs Sign Defenceman John Klingberg to One-year Contract

Maple Leafs Complete Trade With Vancouver Canucks

TML_23_Trade_Web_2568x1444

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced today that the hockey club has traded forward Sam Lafferty to the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for Vancouver’s fifth-round selection in the 2024 NHL Draft.

Lafferty, 28, recorded six points (two goals, four assists) in 19 regular season games with the Maple Leafs during the 2022-23 season and added three points (one goal, two assists) in nine playoff games. The Hollidaysburg, PA native has posted 59 points (23 goals, 36 assists) through 210 career regular season NHL games split between Toronto, Chicago and Pittsburgh.