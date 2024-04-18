TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS ANNOUNCE FAN ACTIVATIONS FOR THE 2024 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

\Leafs fans are invited to rally in Maple Leaf Square for home and away games and engage in new fan experiences. \

With the Toronto Maple Leafs clinching a playoff seed for the eighth straight season on April 5, 2024, the team is proud to announce the return of a fan favourite tradition; the Maple Leafs Tailgates presented by Scotiabank. Fans can ignite their passion for the Leafs in Maple Leaf Square for both home and away games.

Fans in attendance will enjoy specialty programming, appearances from special guests, giveaways, a live DJ, vendors and more. Gates will open two hours in advance of each game and close at the end of the second intermission.

For entry into Maple Leaf Square, fans are required to register for free mobile passes through the **Toronto Maple Leafs mobile app**. Passes will become available at 1 p.m. ET the day prior to each confirmed game and each fan can register for up to two non-transferrable passes per game. Ontario residents can also register for early access to a select quantity of passes by signing up to be a Maple Leafs Insider on the Maple Leafs app or website.

The following information outlines the various ways fans can be a part of this season’s playoffs.

Playoff Tailgates in Maple Leaf Square information

Toronto Maple Leafs will host tailgates for both home and away games.

Fans can watch each playoff game on the big screen at Maple Leaf Square and bring the passion alongside thousands of fans.

Fans will enjoy a live DJ, special guests, giveaways, activations, food and beverage from Real Sports (RS) and a Real Sports Apparel pop up. All kiosks and vendors will be cashless.

For entry onto Maple Leaf Square, fans are required to register for up to two free non-transferable mobile passes available on the Maple Leafs mobile app. Space in each viewing zone is subject to availability with zones closest to Scotiabank Arena being filled first.

Entrance to the tailgate is from York St. and Bremner Blvd.

Gates will open two hours in advance of each game and close at the end of the second intermission.

Maple Leaf Square will be closed to vehicle traffic for the duration of Playoffs. Bremner Boulevard, between Maple Leaf Square and York St. will be closed on a game-by-game basis when a tailgate is being hosted; however, residents will still have access to their parking garages.

Media accreditation details to follow.

New this year

GO LEAFS GO Train

Together with Metrolinx, GO trains on the Lakeshore East and West lines will be re-imagined as the “GO LEAFS GO” train.

During playoff game days, fans could experience the excitement of playoffs during their commute.

Official details and activation information will be released later this week.

Passion Meter

The unwavering passion of Maple Leafs fans is one step closer to being measured with a brand-new, digital interactive display using technology for by MLSE Digital Labs.

Fans can engage with an interactive Passion Meter at the Playoff tailgates and in Scotiabank Arena and measure their level of passion using cheers, outfits and activity for the chance to win Maple Leafs jerseys.

Scotiabank ‘Make It Merch’ Pop-Ups

In partnership with Scotiabank, fans are invited to turn their own articles of clothing into Maple Leafs “merch” for the playoffs in an initiative called “Make It Merch”.

A variety of Toronto Maple Leafs patches will be offered to fans at designated locations to transform an item in their closet, from a t-shirt to a jacket to even overalls, into one-of-a-kind Maple Leafs gear so that fans can show their passion, their way.

Scotiabank Make It Merch pop-ups will be open in the tailgate at Maple Leaf Square on home and away games, in the concourse at Scotiabank Arena during home games and in the galleria outside of Gate 1 of Scotiabank Arena on away games.

In-arena Ticket access

Playoff tickets are extremely limited. A number of tickets will be available for fans to win at select tailgates in Maple Leaf Square.

Exclusive Playoff Merchandise at Real Sports Apparel

Fans can purchase jerseys and playoff apparel at the Real Sports Apparel trailer located in Maple Leaf Square

Exclusive playoff apparel offers and discounts will be available to fans attending tailgates.

Fans can purchase playoff apparel in-store or online at**shop.realsports.ca**.

Playoff Viewing Parties

Real Sports (RS)

The excitement of the playoffs continue at Real Sports as fans at the restaurant can enjoy giveaways, guest appearances alongside an immersive viewing experience on the city’s largest bar screen.

In addition to the fan-favourite menu, special drink features will be available during select games.

Due to high traffic, fans are encouraged to secure a reservation as walk-ins will likely result in long wait times.

Playoffs at e11even

Fans can enjoy the new menu steps away from Scotiabank Arena.

For more information on Maple Leafs Tailgates presented by Scotiabank, visit **Mapleleafs.com/tailgate**