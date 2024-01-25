PROFESSIONAL WOMEN’S HOCKEY LEAGUE (PWHL) ANNOUNCES TORONTO-MONTREAL GAME AT SCOTIABANK ARENA

TORONTO, ON (January 25, 2024) – The Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) in association with Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE) announced today that the Feb. 16 game between PWHL Toronto and PWHL Montréal will be played at Scotiabank Arena, home of the NHL’s Toronto Maple Leafs. With a hockey capacity of nearly 19,000, Scotiabank Arena will be the third NHL venue to host a PWHL game this season. The game, which will be known as the “Battle on Bay Street,” will be presented by Coca-Cola.

“We’re thrilled to be bringing PWHL hockey to Scotiabank Arena - a fantastic venue for the latest chapter of one of pro hockey’s fiercest rivalries,” said Jayna Hefford, PWHL Senior VP of Hockey Operations. “Whenever Montréal plays Toronto, emotions are high and the intensity rises. Montréal’s first-ever visit to Toronto is the only game on our schedule that night, so all eyes can be focused on our great players.”

“We are proud to be hosting this historic game here at Scotiabank Arena and opening up the home of our Toronto Maple Leafs to PWHL Toronto and PWHL Montréal to share the excitement of the league with fans across the city and beyond,” said Maple Leafs President and Alternate Governor Brendan Shanahan. “Recognizing Toronto’s passion for hockey and the growth of the women’s game, we look forward to offering the opportunity for even more fans to experience PWHL action live at Scotiabank Arena.”

“This inaugural season for the PWHL is a dream come true for so many women and is the result of years of hard work from legends in the women's game and the support of important industry leaders,” said Cynthia Devine, MLSE President & CEO. “Most importantly, this moment will be an inspiration to millions of young girls for years to come and MLSE is proud to host this game and contribute to the history being made in women's hockey.”

“This is a great opportunity for our team and our organization,” said Gina Kingsbury, PWHL Toronto General Manager. “Having a Montréal and Toronto matchup in front of a sold-out crowd would be amazing. We have no doubt Toronto fans will show their support and help us set an attendance record. Let’s show what Toronto is made of!”

Tickets for the “Battle on Bay Street” presented by Coca-Cola go on sale to the public on Feb. 1 at 4:00 p.m. ET and will be available via Ticketmaster. Fans can sign up online for PWHL Toronto’s e-newsletter for priority access. Season ticket members and all fans with tickets for the game, originally scheduled to be played at Mattamy Athletic Centre, will be contacted in advance of public sale.

The Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) is a professional ice hockey league in North America comprised of six teams in Boston, Minnesota, Montréal, New York, Ottawa, and Toronto, each with rosters featuring the best women’s hockey players in the world. Visit thepwhl.com to purchase tickets and merchandise, and subscribe to the PWHL e-newsletter to receive the latest league updates. Follow the league on all social media platforms @thepwhlofficial plus all six team accounts @pwhl\boston, @pwhl\minnesota, @pwhl\montreal, @pwhl

ewyork, @pwhl\ottawa, and @pwhl\toronto.