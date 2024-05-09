Maple Leafs Relieve Keefe of Head Coaching Duties

Toronto Maple Leafs General Manager Brad Treliving today announced that Sheldon Keefe has been relieved of his role as head coach. The organization will immediately begin the search for a new head coach, and decisions regarding the remainder of the coaching staff will follow.

“Today’s decision was difficult. Sheldon is an excellent coach and a great man; however, we determined a new voice is needed to help the team push through to reach our ultimate goal. We thank Sheldon for his hard work and dedication to the organization over the last nine years, and wish him and his family all the very best.”

Keefe coached the Maple Leafs to a 212-97-40 record in 349 regular season games. The club recorded three consecutive 100-point seasons under Keefe, including a team-record 115-point season in 2021-22. Keefe was also at the helm of the Toronto Marlies (AHL) for five seasons, during which the team won the Macgregor Kilpatrick Trophy as the AHL’s top regular season team on two occasions and the franchise’s first Calder Cup Championship in 2018.