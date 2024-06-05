Maple Leafs Add Lane Lambert To Coaching Staff

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced today that the hockey club has hired Lane Lambert as an associate coach.

Lambert, 59, joins the Maple Leafs after serving as head coach of the New York Islanders for two seasons (2022-23 to midseason of 2023-24) where he accumulated a 61-46-20 record (.559). The Melfort, Saskatchewan native previously spent four seasons with the Islanders as an associate coach (2018-19 to 2021-22). Lambert also served as an assistant coach with the Washington Capitals for four seasons (2014-15 to 2017-18) and an assistant coach with the Nashville Predators for three seasons (2011-12 to 2013-14). Lambert won the 2018 Stanley Cup with Washington.

In addition to his NHL coaching experience, Lambert also spent six seasons behind the bench in the AHL. Lambert spent four seasons as head coach of the Milwaukee Admirals (2007-08 to 2010-11) while also serving as an assistant coach with the Admirals for one season (2006-07) and an assistant coach for the Bridgeport Sound Tigers for one season (2005-06). Lambert was also an assistant coach with the WHL’s Moose Jaw Warriors for two seasons (from 2002-03 to midseason of 2003-04) and head coach of the Prince George Cougars for two seasons (from midseason of 2003-04 to 2004-05).

During his playing career, Lambert was selected by the Detroit Red Wings in the second round (25th overall) of the 1983 NHL Draft and spent six seasons in the NHL with Detroit, the Quebec Nordiques and the New York Rangers. In 283 regular season NHL games, Lambert recorded 124 points (58 goals, 66 assists) and 521 penalty minutes.

The Maple Leafs also announced assistant coach Dean Chynoweth will not be returning.