Two Minutes for Suiting: 2024 Spring Line

The Captain perfects the art of the player arrival

If you recognize this posture from a Todd Snyder catalogue, it’s because Steven Stamkos understands how to get a fit off in its highest, most handsome capacity. The brilliance of which is in the details: The reach for the cuff to let the gold watch kiss the camera lens, the brooding look to the right to let the profile have its day. The demeanor that says, “Sorry, didn’t see you there. You caught me reading a book in my mind.”

Stammer appears to have no recognition that the camera is directly on him. But he’s arrived to more than a thousand of these now—he knows. Oh, he knows.