Welcome back to Two Minutes for Suiting, a sartorial spotlight on our favorite Lightning player arrivals of the moment. Two Minutes indulges in gusto, class and guys who like to get down. It’s inspiration for your next jubilee, entertainment for the inevitably online. But more than anything, Two Minutes is just another fine excuse to talk about the Bolts for a while. This week, the Lightning’s new additions hit the runway.
Two Minutes for Suiting: 2024 Spring Line
When it comes to high-level fashion, the proof is in the player arrival
Now Boarding: Matt Dumba and Anthony Duclair
The NHL’s trade deadline saw GM Julien BriseBois bolster the Bolts with depth scoring and defenseman help in Anthony Duclair and Matt Dumba. But he also added a strength to a strength in finding two more guys who know how to whip up a savvy arrival ensemble. Here, Dumbs and Dukes opt for their new squad’s colors in high checked fashion while keeping things first-class comfortable in loafers and white sneaks. It’s an effortless and sophisticated look for making the long, magnificent walk to a private charter. If you didn’t know they were set for a road trip, you’d think they were boarding a jet with these two guys:
© Oceans Twelve/Warner Bros.
It should also be noted that this hypothetical celebrity ride isn’t going wheels up without Nick Paul, who's running just a few minutes behind Danny and Rusty, but looks like he just acquired Baha Mar in a seasonable off-white suit and Ray-Bans.
Paul’s just-kempt-enough beard and locks are equally as ready for the beach as they are two points in an impending west coast matchup. A stylish embodiment of Florida hockey and a masterclass in spring menswear.
The Captain perfects the art of the player arrival
If you recognize this posture from a Todd Snyder catalogue, it’s because Steven Stamkos understands how to get a fit off in its highest, most handsome capacity. The brilliance of which is in the details: The reach for the cuff to let the gold watch kiss the camera lens, the brooding look to the right to let the profile have its day. The demeanor that says, “Sorry, didn’t see you there. You caught me reading a book in my mind.”
Stammer appears to have no recognition that the camera is directly on him. But he’s arrived to more than a thousand of these now—he knows. Oh, he knows.
Victor Hedman demonstrates the longevity of the Valentine’s Day color palette
The Big Swede meets Big Barbie in Heddy’s wide-lapelled, dusty rose jacket and pink tie. It’s a number that’s just as comfortable making a splash at the Kentucky Derby as it is at your first spring wedding. Complement with a pair of tortoise shell wayfarers and prepare to turn heads.
Justin Timberlake arrives early for his—oh wait I’m sorry that’s Luke Glendening
Glendening’s pinstriped power suit is Everything He Thought It Was.
Photos courtesy of Gina Salvatore/Tampa Bay Lightning.