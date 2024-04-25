Dave Pizzo honored as Lightning Community Hero

TAMPA, FL – The Tampa Bay Lightning honored Dave Pizzo as the Lightning Community Hero this evening during the first period of tonight’s game against the Florida Panthers. The Pizzo family, who received a $50,000 donation from the Lightning Foundation and the Lightning Community Hero program, presented by Jabil, on behalf of Dave, will donate the money to Feeding Tampa Bay, United Way Suncoast, American Cancer Society, and Metropolitan Ministries.

Pizzo lived his life with a steadfast passion for leaving a lasting legacy of community service and philanthropy in the Tampa Bay community. He spent nearly three decades on the Florida Blue team, where he ascended to serve as West Florida Market President for the organization. Through his work, he brought his personal passion for philanthropy and instilled it as an organizational priority, which has helped to lift up countless individuals and nonprofit organizations. Pizzo was a steadfast supporter of United Way, an advocate for food equity for all in our community, and a champion for mental health and wellness, especially among youth. While we sadly lost him to a battle with pancreatic cancer in February, the impact he made on thousands of lives in our community is a legacy that will continue to live on.

The funds from tonight’s grant will be used to support the unique missions of Feeding Tampa Bay, United Way Suncoast, American Cancer Society, and Metropolitan Ministries. Feeding Tampa Bay will use the funds to continue to expand their outreach and fight for a community free of food insecurity. United Way Suncoast provides pathways to education and financial stability that give all in our community the freedom to rise. American Cancer Society will continue their critical work supporting individuals and their families through their battle with cancer. Lastly, Metropolitan Ministries will continue their support for the homeless and those at risk of becoming homeless throughout our community.

Pizzo became the 589th Lightning Community Hero since Jeff and Penny Vinik introduced the Lightning Community Hero program in 2011-12 with a $10 million, five-season commitment to the Tampa Bay community. Through tonight’s game, in total, the Lightning Foundation has granted $31.82 million to nearly 750 unique nonprofits in the Greater Tampa Bay area. During the summer of 2021, the Viniks announced that the Community Hero program will give away another $10 million over the next five seasons.