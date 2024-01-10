The Best Gasparilla Merch Is Parade & Game Day Ready

Ye Mystic Lightning Gear just dropped

hat n beads heder
By Thompson Brandes
@ThompsonBrandes TampaBayLightning.com

Gasparilla season has arrived. And with the parade mere weeks away, an invasion of limited-edition Bolts merch is already under siege in Tampa Bay Sports’s 2024 Gasparilla line.

It’s a fitting collab of two of Tampa Bay’s most celebrated icons. And considering this year’s pirate fest is once again followed by a home game for the Bolts, it marks the rare occasion in which you can rock this stuff from sunup to sundown.

The collection is currently available online and store-wide with a few more drops to come. Until then, here’s 12 of our favorite pieces to rock come game day.

black tee inline forge

Tampa Bay Lightning Gasparilla Performance Tee, $34.99

Gasparilla is nothing if not a testament of performance, especially when the festivities are capped with a 7 p.m. puck drop.

crewneck inline forge

Tampa Bay Lightning Gasparilla Champion Fleece Crew, $64.99

Accuweather currently has Saturday, January 27 at a high of 65 and sunny. This heather grey crewneck just raised its right sleeve.

hoodie inline forge

Tampa Bay Lightning Gasparilla Pullover Hoodie, $69.99

[sheds a single tear] Jose Gaspar would have loved this hoodie.

crop tee inline forge

Women's Tampa Bay Lightning Gasparilla Modest Crop Tee, $29.99

Simple and sleek in the Lightning’s classic Gasparilla font. Leather pantaloons sold separately.

hitch hat inline

Tampa Bay Lightning '47 Gasparilla Adjustable Two-Tone Hitch Hat, $39.99

We’re setting the “Hey, where did you get that hat?” Over/Under at 6.5 for this one.

clean up inline forge

Tampa Bay Lightning '47 Gasparilla Ship Wheel Logo Adjustable Two-Tone Clean Up Hat, $29.99

The ship wheel is a nice touch on a normally skull-and-crossbones-heavy affair.

fitted franchise inline forge

Tampa Bay Lightning '47 Gasparilla Fitted Black Franchise Hat, $39.99

Comfortable fit and timeless style. The ultimate “cheeseburger or hamburger?” cap as you command the grill.

bucket inline forge

Tampa Bay Lightning Gasparilla Embroidered Bucket Hat, 24.99

Supreme 360° sun protection that doubles as a catcher's mitt for beads. The bucket hat rules the high seas of headwear—always has.

cooler inline forge

Tampa Bay Lightning Gasparilla Black Can Cooler, $7.99

Keeps the beverages cold and the fingertips warm.

tote bag gasp inline forge

Tampa Bay Lightning Gasparilla Julia Gash Canvas Tote Bag, $19.99

All of your favorite Tampa Bay references artfully crafted onto one extremely useful tote bag.

onesie inline forge

Adult Tampa Bay Lightning Gasparilla Onesie Suit, $64.99

If there is one occasion in which it is entirely acceptable to wear an adult onesie in public, it’s this one. Tough break with no flap in the back, but it’s probably for the best.

blanket gasp inline forge

Tampa Bay Lightning Gasparilla Raschel Rolled Blanket, $34.99

Can you think of anything you’d rather have the morning after?

