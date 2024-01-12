The Backcheck: The Lightning win their second-straight OT contest over the Devils

With Kucherov dancing through the offensive zone, Raddysh found some open ice near the top of the left circle, took a pass from Kucherov and ripped a shot into the top right corner for his second game-winning goal this season.

Vasilevskiy finished the night with 27 saves on 30 shots against and also picked up an assist on the game-winning goal. Tampa Bay’s all-time leader in wins is now 11-9-0 on the season.

With the win, the Lightning moved to 21-17-5 on the season with a home record of 13-5-3.

Bolts by the Numbers

- Gage Goncalves made his NHL debut for the Lightning and logged nine minutes of ice time with one hit and one takeaway.

- Darren Raddysh scored his first career overtime goal and has three goals over his last four games.

- Luke Glendening scored his sixth and seventh goals of the season, including the Lightning’s first shorthanded goal of the season. The game marked Glendening’s fifth career multi-goal performance.

- Glendening is up to eight points on the season through 43 games (7-1—8), already surpassing his point total from last season with Dallas (3-3—6, 70 GP).

- Nick Perbix picked up two assists for his second-straight multi-point effort.

- Brayden Point scored his 20th goal of the season and is up to 43 points on the season (20-23—43). His seven 20-goal seasons are the fifth-most in Lightning franchise history.

- Nikita Kucherov recorded two assists and moved to 69 points on the season (28-41—69). Kucherov has more multi-point games (21) than zero-point games (9) this season.

- Kucherov has recorded seven 40-assist seasons, tying Victor Hedman for the second-most in Lightning franchise history, trailing only Martin St. Louis (8).

- Andrei Vasilevskiy recorded his 19th career assist with the secondary helper on Raddysh’sOT winner. Jonathan Quick (20) and Marc-Andre Fleury (21) are the only active goalies with more. Fleury has played 1,004 career games and Quick has played 767. Vasilevskiy has played 445.

Bolts Quotes

- Jon Cooper on the Lightning’s improvements in overtime: “Winning faceoffs. Last two nights, Stammer's won them both and we've had the puck for most of them. You take a little bit of momentum away. You make some of their good players have to play defense. A big part of overtime is having the puck and we had it for a lot of the last two overtimes.”