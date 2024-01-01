The Backcheck: The Lightning ring in the new year with a win over the Canadiens

Beat writer Chris Krenn recaps Sunday's victory to the Canadiens

TBLvsMTL_backcheck
By Chris Krenn
@Chris_Krenn TampaBayLightning.com

After falling into a 2-0 hole to start the contest, the Tampa Bay Lightning rallied together and wrapped up 2023 with a 4-3 win over the Montreal Canadiens Sunday night at AMALIE Arena.

Following Cole Caufield’s game-opening tally at the 3:58 mark of the second period, the Bolts found themselves down 2-0 when Montreal scored a goal at the 11:59 mark that got the crowd into the game and ignited the players as well.

Sam Montembeault made an initial save for the Canadiens and held onto the puck for a few seconds before music began playing in the arena and nearly everyone thought the play was over. But Kelly Sutherland’s whistle was never blown as Montembeault dropped the puck onto the stick of Johnathan Kovacevic, who fired the puck the length of the ice and into a wide-open net with Jonas Johansson skating off to the corner in his usual post-whistle routine.

The play was reviewed and the goal was upheld, sparking the crowd and setting up a response shift from Tyler Motte, Tanner Jeannot and Austin Watson. The trio produced arguably the most physical shift of the game, throwing multiple heavy hits and seemingly flipping the momentum.

Moments later, Brayden Point took a pass from Nick Paul and flew into the Canadiens zone before beating Montembeault glove side to make it a 2-1 game with 5:59 remaining in the middle frame.

TBL vs. MTL | Brayden Point gets one back making it 2-1

As Tampa Bay continued to push forward, Watson provided the game-tying goal just 3:35 later when an attempted pass for Jeannot snuck through the five hole of Montembeault to make it 2-2.

Going into the third period with the score knotted at two apiece, Calvin de Haan gave the Lightning a 3-2 lead with his first goal as a member of the Bolts. With 12:11 remaining in the final frame, de Haan took a pass from Nikita Kucherov in the slot and patiently picked his spot before ripping a shot past Montembeault.

TBL vs. MTL | Calvin de Haan snipes on past Samuel Montembeault

Just over seven minutes later, Kucherov pushed the lead to 4-2 when he dropped a pass to Victor Hedman and went around the net to the back door, where Hedman sent a perfect pass, allowing Kucherov to fire his 26th goal of the season into the open net.

Nick Suzuki was able to get Montreal back within one at the 17:55 mark of the third, but Jonas Johansson shut the door over the final two minutes to secure the 4-3 win for Tampa Bay.

The Lightning moved to 18-15-5 on the season with a home record of 11-5-3.

Bolts by the Numbers

- Stamkos skated in his 1,038th career game and passed Vincent Lecavalier (1,037 GP) to become the Lightning’s all-time franchise leader in games played.

- Stamkos joined Aleksander Barkov (697 w/ FLA), Sidney Crosby (1,225 w/ PIT), Boone Jenner (686 GP w/ CBJ), Anze Kopitar (1,325 GP w/ LAK), Alex Ovechkin (1,381 GP w/ WSH) and Blake Wheeler (897 w/ WPG) as the only active players to lead a pre-2017franchise in games played.

- Watson skated in his 500th career game and scored his second goal of the season to tie the game in the second period.

- Hedman recorded the primary assist on the goals by Watson and Kucherov and became just the 18th defenseman in NHL history to tally 30+ assists in nine consecutive seasons (5-31—36).

- Calvin de Haan scored his first goal as a member of the Lightning and collected his fourth point of the season (1-3—4).

- Kucherov picked up the primary assist on de Haan’s goal and scored the game-winning goal, moving him to 61 points on the year (26-35—61).

- Kucherov set a new Lightning franchise record for fewest games to reach the 60-point mark in a season, passing his previous mark of 38 games (2018-19).

Bolts Quotes

- Jon Cooper: “The crowd was unbelievable. The crowd made us grow a foot on the bench. I can't thank them enough for how they supported our team.”

- Cooper: “What kind of helped after that was when Motte, Watson and Jeannot went out there and basically were trying to annihilate everything in their way. I think that doubled down the energy the crowd gave us. After that, I thought we were a completely different team.”

Jon Cooper | Postgame vs Montreal Canadiens

- Calvin de Haan: “I played in this building a bunch on the other side over the years, and it is a home-ice advantage here for sure when the building's rocking. I guess it took a weird goal for the crowd to get on their feet, but I think we felt the energy and kind of built off that from the fans. It was loud out there tonight. It's a great building to play in when it's rocking in here and it's intimidating on the other side.”

- Cooper on Nikita Kucherov: “He's just got gifted talent. There are a lot of players that have that, but the guys that do it the right way...I've just watched this kid grow into one of the best players in the world. Whether he's MVP of the league or not, he's for sure been ours.”

Krenner’s Three Stars

1. Nikita Kucherov

2. Calvin de Haan

3. Jonas Johansson

Lightning Look Ahead

- Tuesday, January 2 at Winnipeg Jets, 8 p.m. ET, Canada Life Centre

- Thursday, January 4 at Minnesota Wild, 8 p.m. ET, Xcel Energy Center

- Saturday, January 6 at Boston Bruins, 7 p.m. ET, TD Garden

News Feed

LIGHTNING RECALL D PHILIPPE MYERS FROM SYRACUSE, RE-ASSIGN D SEAN DAY

Lightning recall D Philippe Myers from Syracuse, re-assign D Sean Day
Mishkin's Extra Shift: Tampa Bay Lightning 4, Montreal Canadiens 3

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 4, Canadiens 3
Recap: Tampa Bay Lightning 4, Montreal Canadiens 3

Recap: Lightning 4, Canadiens 3
MARLYNNE STUTZMAN HONORED AS LIGHTNING COMMUNITY HERO 

 Marlynne Stutzman honored as Lightning Community Hero
Nuts & Bolts: A New Year's Eve matchup versus Montreal Canadiens

Nuts & Bolts: A New Year's Eve matchup versus Montreal
Mishkin's Extra Shift: New York Rangers 5, Tampa Bay Lightning 1

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Rangers 5, Lightning 1
Recap: New York Rangers 5, Tampa Bay Lightning 1

Recap: Rangers 5, Lightning 1
Sharon Alvarnaz honored as Lightning Community Hero

Sharon Alvarnaz honored as Lightning Community Hero
Nuts & Bolts: Weekend back-to-back opens against New York Rangers

Nuts & Bolts: Weekend back-to-back opens against the Rangers
The Backcheck: Winning streak snapped by Florida Panthers

The Backcheck: Winning streak snapped by Florida
Mishkin's Extra Shift: Florida Panthers 3, Tampa Bay Lightning 2

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Panthers 3, Lightning 2
Recap: Panthers 3, Lightning 2

Recap: Panthers 3, Lightning 2
Kerry Irvin honored as Lightning Community Hero

Kerry Irvin honored as Lightning Community Hero
Tampa Bay Lightning recall defenseman Sean Day from Syracuse Crunch

Lightning recall D Sean Day from Syracuse
Nuts & Bolts: Rivalry renewed with the Florida Panthers

Nuts & Bolts: Rivalry renewed with the Cats
The Backcheck: Tampa Bay Lightning down Washington Capitals in a shootout

The Backcheck: Bolts down Caps in a shootout
Tampa Bay Lightning re-assign defenseman Sean Day to Syracuse Crunch

Lightning re-assign D Sean Day to Syracuse
Mishkin's Extra Shift: Tampa Bay Lightning 2, Washington Capitals 1 - SO

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 2, Capitals 1 - SO