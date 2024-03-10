The Backcheck: Bolts stun Flyers in shutout victory

After Point jumped on a clear up the boards from Raddysh and darted down the ice, he found Hedman trailing the play near the top of the circles and sent a pass to the big defenseman, who wired a shot to the far post to make it 6-0 with his 12th goal of the year.

Brandon Hagel wrapped up the scoring less than a minute later, scoring a power-play goal to put a bow on the 7-0 win.

With the Bolts on the power play, Hagel took a pass from Raddysh near the top of the left circle and fired a shot through traffic that beat Sandstrom for his 23rd goal of the season.

Andrei Vasilevskiy was perfect between the pipes for Tampa Bay, making 25 saves on 25 shots against for his second shutout of the season and 34th of his illustrious career.

Bolts by the Numbers

- Darren Raddysh logged a career-high five assists and became the first defenseman in Lightning franchise history to do so while also becoming the first skater in franchise history to record five helpers on home ice. Raddysh tied the Tampa Bay franchise record for assists in a single period with three in the opening frame and became the first defenseman in Bolts history to log three helpers in a single period. Raddysh is one of just six defensemen in the past 20 years with three points through the first 9:10 of play or faster, joining Quinn Hughes, K'Andre Miller, Michael Stone, Noah Hanifin and Rostislav Klesla. Raddysh is just the third player in Lightning franchise history to post five assists in a single game, joining Mark Recchi and Martin St. Louis.

- Victor Hedman scored two goals and picked up one assist to push his season point total to 64 (12-52—64). Hedman’s game-opening tally was the 28th game-winning goal of his career, tying Larry Robinson (MTL) for the 11th-most by a defenseman with a single franchise in NHL history.

- Nikita Kucherov extended his point streak to eight games with one assist (2-11—13). The All-Star winger is now up to 107 points on the season (38-69—107) and has found the scoresheet in 18 of his last 19 contests (10-22—32).

- Steven Stamkos picked up two assists for the 300th multi-point game of his career, the most in Lightning franchise history. Stamkos joined Sidney Crosby (461), Alex Ovechkin (427), Evgeni Malkin (342) and Patrick Kane (337) as the only active players to hit the milestone. Stamkos has points in each of his last three games (0-4—4) and is up to 55 points on the campaign (24-31—55).

- Anthony Duclair and Matt Dumba both made their Lightning debut after being acquired at the trade deadline. Duclair scored a goal and added one assist while Dumba got in a fight and had a +1 rating with two hits in 20:04 time on ice.

- Brayden Point scored a goal and added an assist for his 17th multi-point game of the season. Point is up to 67 points on the year (33-34—67).

- Nick Paul netted his career-high 18th goal of the season (18-17—35).

- Conor Sheary scored a goal for the second-straight game and is up to 13 points on the year (3-10—13).

- Mikey Eyssimont picked up two assists to push his season point total to 19 (9-10—19).

- Brandon Hagel scored a power-play goal and is up to 61 points on the year (23-38—61).

Bolts Quotes

- Jon Cooper: “We needed that one. A lot of things went our way. We got that early one and it was a good boost for our power play as well. At some point, we were going to have to break out. For us, we’ve gone a little dry for the last ten games or so, so it was great that they took advantage of those early penalties that Philly took. You get that lead, and we’re home and it was a big thing for us to try to lock that sucker down. The Flyers didn't score, but they pushed and pushed and pushed in the last half of the first, and a lot of the second period, so you have to give Vas credit for shutting the door because Philly didn't quit.”

- Victor Hedman: “It's a sigh of relief for everyone with the trade deadline behind you. This is our group now and we've just got to move forward. There's just one gear ahead and that's full steam. We've just got to make sure that we keep doing this like we did today.”

- Matt Dumba on being teammates with his close friend Anthony Duclair: “I'm pumped. We've talked about it for years. We've had some good summers together and been boys for a long time now. For this to happen, it's just unreal.”

- Anthony Duclair on getting focused for his first game after being traded: “Pretty easy. When you look around the room at guys like Stammer, Heddy and Vasy, it's real easy to be motivated, get right out there and play winning hockey.”