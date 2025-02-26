The Backcheck: Bolts stay hot, score four unanswered to defeat Oilers

Tampa Bay forward Gage Goncalves carried the puck into the left corner of the offensive zone before leaving the puck for Mikey Eyssimont, who deked to his backhand and roofed a shot through Edmonton goalie Stuart Skinner 78 seconds after the Oilers opened the scoring.

“Toward the end of my shift, but I still had a little juice and was able to kind of get back up with the play,” Eyssimont said of the goal. “Gage made a really good drop pass to my stick, and I just put it on my backhand, put it in.”

The Lightning outshot Edmonton 36 to 24 on Tuesday. After a tied opening 20 minutes, only the home team would find twine the rest of the way.

Tampa Bay required only 29 seconds into the second period to gain their first lead.

After Zemgus Girgensons won a puck battle at the offensive blue line, Brandon Hagel barreled the puck behind the goal line and tucked his wrap-around shot inside the right post for the 2-1 goal.

Lightning coach Jon Cooper liked the way his team responded after allowing the game’s first goal.

“Any momentum they had, we snuffed it out,” Cooper said. “It was a pretty even first period, I guess, but now we’ve put a team on their heels—and a heck of a team, but they’ve been struggling here coming out of the break. So that was a big thing for us was let’s put them behind again and make them have to chase it. That was a big goal 30 seconds in.”

Hagel, Girgensons and Anthony Cirelli have played together in both games out of the 4 Nations break. That trio pulled their teammates into the fight on Tuesday, according to Paul.