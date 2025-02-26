The Backcheck: Bolts stay hot, score four unanswered to defeat Oilers

The Tampa Bay Lightning scored four unanswered goals in a complete team effort to earn a sixth straight win on Tuesday night.
The Lightning beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-1 at AMALIE Arena to earn the franchise’s longest win streak since posting six wins across late February and early March 2021.
Tuesday’s win improved the Lightning to 33-20-4 ahead of Thursday’s matchup with the Calgary Flames. The team is now 2-0 after the two-week break for the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament.
“We know how close things are, and we’re trying to get that little bit ahead,” forward Nick Paul said. “We know what these points mean, and everyone’s just buying in, working hard in practice and getting some confidence going.”
An early Edmonton power play opened the scoring on Tuesday. The league’s leading goal scorer, Leon Draisaitl, fired home his 43rd of the season on a snap shot from the right hash mark that found the bottom left corner of the Lightning net 11:53 into the game.
The Lightning didn’t allow Edmonton to hold the lead for long.