The Backcheck: Lightning get second-straight shutout against the Sharks

It was a dominant night for the Tampa Bay Lightning at AMALIE Arena Thursday with the Bolts skating to a 6-0 victory over the San Jose Sharks, pushing their point streak to five straight games, improving to 3-0-1 on the homestand and winning back-to-back contests for the first time this season.

Tampa Bay opened the scoring early with Brayden Point lighting the lamp for the second-straight game off a pass from Mikhail Sergachev. After Nick Perbix found Sergachev at the center point with a D-to-D pass, Sergachev moved the puck to the right faceoff dot for Point, who waited patiently before picking his spot and wiring a shot off the far post and past Mackenzie Blackwood to open the scoring just 1:41 into the game.

Less than five minutes later, Mikey Eyssimont doubled Tampa Bay’s lead with his second goal of the campaign. Nick Perbix sent a pass across the blue line for Calvin de Haan, who sifted a shot towards that net, where Eyssimont was waiting to redirect the puck past Blackwood, despite being cross-checked in the back and falling to the ice. With the primary assist, de Haan recorded his first point as a member of the Lightning.